BOYS SWIMMING: Tigers top Sacred Heart-Griffin, improve to 4-0 in duals

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

EDWARDSVILLE – After a month, the Edwardsville boys swimming team is enjoying a strong season in dual meets.

The Tigers improved to 4-0 after cruising to a 139-38 victory over the Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones on Thursday at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. The 139 points marked a season high for Edwardsville, which won 11 of 12 events.

Now, the Tigers are preparing for their first swimming invitational of the season. They will compete in the Iron Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday at Normal Community High.

EHS' next dual meet will be against O'Fallon on Jan. 18 at CFAC. The Tigers also have dual meets against Glenwood (Jan. 20 at CFAC) and Springfield (Jan. 27 at Eisenhower Pool).

Edwardsville also will host the Swim For Hope Invite on Jan. 15 and the Southern Illinois Boys Championships on Feb. 8. The sectional meet is scheduled for Feb. 17 at Eisenhower Pool.

The Tigers got strong performances from Mathiew Doyle, Porter LeVasseur, McLain Oertle, Robert Brown, Noah May and Nathan Zichkur.

LeVasseur won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 58.86 seconds and the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:15.07, making it the second meet in a row he won two individual events. Against O'Fallon on Dec. 28, the junior placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.

Doyle won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.68 seconds, Oertle came out on top in the 100-yard freestyle in 53.99 seconds, Brown won the 200-yard intermediate medley in 2:41.74, May finished first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.93 and Zickuhr won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:12.16.

Edwardsville won three of the four relay events. The 200-yard medley relay team of Doyle, Oertle, Logan Mills and Nick Lacy won with a 1:53.69, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Oertle, Mills, May and Canon Adams finished first with a 1:40.74 and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Adams, Trent Sholl, Henry Gruben and Andrew Billhartz placed first with a 4:01.21.

Mark Schoolman won the diving competition with a score of 168.35. He beat out two EHS teammates – Owen Kaufmann and Tyler Scheibal – for the victory.

The Tigers also got second-place finishes from Mills (200 yard freestyle), Kaufmann (diving), Adams (100 yard butterfly), Noah Ranger (100 yard freestyle), Brown (500 yard freestyle), Oertle (100 yard backstroke) and Doyle (100 yard breaststroke).

Michael Conlon picked up the Cyclones' only victory in the 100-yard butterfly, where he won with a 1:06.64, beating out Adams by two seconds.

The Tigers began their season on Dec. 14 with a 96-60 win over O'Fallon at CFAC. They beat Routt Catholic 124-42 on the road on Dec. 27 and beat O'Fallon again 104-76 the next day.

Last year, Edwardsville finished second in the Springfield Sectional, but didn't get any state qualifiers for the first time since 2005. The Tigers were 8-0 in dual meets and won the Iron Invite.

EHS lost five swimmers to graduation – Alex Naeger, Benny Benson, Spencer Sholl, Tyler Morris and Brian Baggette.

May, Doyle, LeVasseur, Mills, Schoolman and Oertle are among the returning swimmers from last year's team.

× Porter LeVasseur 1 4 18 Edwardsville's Porter LeVasseur discusses his team's victory over Sacred Heart-Griffin as well as his wins in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events.

× Christian Rhoten 1 4 18 Edwardsville boys swimming coach Christian Rhoten discusses his team's performance against Sacred Heart-Griffin on Thursday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.