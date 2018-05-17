BOYS TENNIS: Area teams set for sectionals

Six area boys tennis teams will begin their postseason on Friday as they participate in sectional competition.

Alton, Edwardsville and Granite City will play in the Class AA Belleville East Sectional and Civic Memorial, Marquette Catholic and Roxana will compete in the Class A Triad Sectional.

Both sectional tournaments will end on Saturday. The top four finishers in both singles and doubles qualify for the state tournament next week in suburban Chicago.

Edwardsville is looking to win its 18th straight sectional crown. Last year, the Tigers won the O'Fallon Sectional by five points over Belleville East and qualified two singles players and one doubles team to state.

The doubles team of Alex Gray and Zach Trimpe went on to win a state championship, EHS' first state title in program history.

Gray, Trimpe and Seth Lipe are the Tigers' returning state qualifiers from the 2017 team.

Marquette came up one point short of winning a sectional title as it placed third in the Triad Sectional with 24 points. Triad and Mascoutah finished tied for first with 25, but Triad was awarded the team title due to a tiebreaker.

The Explorers qualified two doubles teams to state. Daniel McCluskey and A.J. Bower are the returning state qualifiers.

McCluskey teamed up with Jon Claywell to win five matches at state, while Bower played with Joe Segneri.