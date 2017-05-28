BOYS TENNIS: Claywell and McCluskey enjoy great state showing

Marquette Catholic senior Jon Claywell and sophomore Daniel McCluskey enjoyed some school history at the Class A state tournament.

The terrific tandem for the Explorers advanced further than any other state entry in the history of the boys tennis program, advancing all the way to Saturday.

Unfortunately, Claywell and McCluskey weren’t able to notch a win on the final day of the tournament. They lost in the consolation quarterfinals 6-1, 6-1 to Chicago Latin’s Connor Kaniewski and Ben Mitchell.

It came after the doubles duo went 2-1 on Thursday and reeled off a trio of wins on Friday at state. They lost their second championship bracket match before rattling off 4 straight consolation bracket victories to advance to Saturday.

Claywell will continue his tennis career at Division II Quincy University next season, while McCluskey will return to excel for the Explorers.

This season marked the first time that the IHSA was split into a 2-class tennis system.