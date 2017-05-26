BOYS TENNIS: E’ville’s Gray and Trimpe remain undefeated at state

After Day 1 of the Class A and AA state tennis tournaments the Edwardsville Tigers and Marquette Catholic Explorers are still alive.

Edwardsville’s dynamic duo of sophomore Alex Gray and freshman Zach Trimpe are into the third round of the championship bracket without a loss, while singles entry Seth Lipe is alive in the consolation bracket in AA. Marquette’s combo of Jon Claywell and Daniel McCluskey are also still playing in the consolation bracket in A.

With pending inclement weather, the tournament will resume at 8 a.m. on Friday in Chicagoland. Tournament central is at Hersey High in Arlington Heights.

Unfortunately Erik Weiler, a senior for the Tigers, went 1-2 on Friday to end his season and prep career. Marquette’s doubles tandem of Joe Segneri and A.J. Bower also went 1-2 in the A bracket to end their seasons.

Gray and Trimpe are trying to duplicate or surpass their success of last season when they finished fourth overall at state.

On Friday they pummeled Quincy’s Ben Oakley and Andrew Vonderheide 6-0, 6-0 and Algonquin Jacobs’ Matthew Kastritis and Winston Yau 6-1, 6-0. They are scheduled to meet Matthew Harvey and Brian Weisberg of Lincolnshire Stevenson in the third round on Friday. Gray and Trimpe are the No. 1 seeded doubles team in AA.

Lipe, a sophomore, bested Maciej Brzyski of Summit (Argo) 6-1, 6-1 to open his day Thursday. He then lost 6-2, 6-1 to Quinten Nevenhoven of Rockford Auburn to drop into the consolation bracket where he topped Streamwood’s Alex Veltkamp 6-4, 6-4 to move into the third round of the consolations.

Marquette’s Claywell and McCluskey earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over Blake Horner and Logan Phillips of Marion in their opening match. The duo then fell 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to Connor Kaniewski and Ben Mitchell in the second round of the winner’s bracket. They recovered to best Matt Adams and Mason Clark of LaSalle-Peru 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Next up for Claywell and McCluskey is Geneseo’s Avery Dunker and Mick Haverland on Friday.

Edwardsville’s Weiler lost his first match 6-3, 6-3 to Sam Komis of Lincolnshire Stevenson before besting Naperville Neuqua Valley’s Eddie Neuman 6-3, 6-2. Weiler then saw his season end with a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Will Zordani of Lake Forest.

Segneri and Bower of the Explorers also dropped their first match, 6-3, 6-5 to Trace Hefner and Jack Pierre Winnetka (North Shore Country Day). They won their first consolation match 6-4, 3-6, (10-6) over Mattoon’s Quinn Camfield and Reese Bergstrom before losing a tough one 3-6, 6-0, (10-3) to Matt Nguyen and Nikhil Mangtani of Vernon Hills to end their tournament.

In the team standings Edwardsville is tied for 10th in AA with 8 points. Naperville Central leads the field with 15 points.

Marquette is in a tie for 21st in A with 4 points, while Chicago (Latin) leads the field with 12 points.