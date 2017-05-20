BOYS TENNIS: E’ville corrals 17th straight sectional crown

O’FALLON — A new 2-class system in the IHSA for boys tennis couldn’t stop the Edwardsville Tigers from winning their 17th consecutive sectional crown on Saturday.

The Tigers compiled 21 points to edge Belleville East (16) for the Class AA O’Fallon Sectional championship. On its path to the title, Edwardsville advanced 3 of its 4 entries and had 1 champion.

“This one was different and it was more gratifying, because it was harder,” EHS head coach Dave Lipe said. “There were more good teams in this than we’ve had to beat in the past and that’s the point. That’s why they divided it into 2 classes. They put the bigger schools together and people have asked me if there’s a difference and I said, ‘If there wasn’t they shouldn’t split them up.’”

Junior Alex Gray and sophomore Zach Trimpe of the Tigers won their second straight sectional doubles crown on Saturday. They will look to return to state and build on their fourth-place finish in the 1-class system a year ago.

Senior Erik Weiler and sophomore Seth Lipe advanced from the singles bracket. Weiler finished second while Lipe was third.

Edwardsville’s second doubles tandem was unable to get out of the sectional. Senior Ben Bequette and junior Logan Pursell fell in the quarterfinals, a round short of advancing, losing to Belleville East’s Carter Baldus and Christian Cowulich, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Gray and Trimpe’s championship came with only losing 4 games and no sets over the 2-day sectional. On Saturday they defeated Drew Boyles and Derek Henke of Belleville West 6-0. 6-1 in the semifinals and Springfield’s Raj Singa and Shaul Latif 6-0, 6-2 in the finals.

“I think we were serving really well from the beginning of the Belleville West to the end of the Springfield match,” Trimpe said. “It was easy to put away volleys and we were really on our ground strokes this whole tournament, especially our volleys. Our volleys have been so much better since last season. We’re playing more like a doubles team now.”

Gray said the chemistry, communication and comfortableness of playing together has really helped the Edwardsville dynamic duo.

“I think we’re moving a lot better and we have a lot more chemistry and that’s showing on the court and also I think we’re being aggressive as a team,” Gray said. “We’re moving to the net as a team instead of moving back and forth and that’s really showing. We’re putting balls away and we’re beating teams pretty good.

“We don’t really have to say that much stuff because we know where each other is going to be on the court at all times. It’s nice knowing Zach can go left and I can go right and get a nice bounce without saying switch and giving it away. It definitely helps a lot.”

Now the focus turns to state. There will be a target on their backs after finishing so high last season and entering a 2-class state tournament will make it that much more of a challenge.

“I think next week we’re going to have to play the same way we did in the final (vs. Springfield),” Trimpe said. “We played really well and we just need to bring it up to the Chicago teams. We’ve played a lot of them so we know their games and they know ours. It’s going to be close matches and we’re just going to have to grind it out. I think we’re just going to be aiming at that state finals match.”

Weiler qualified for state for the fourth time in his prep career, but for the first time failed to win a sectional singles crown. He bested O’Fallon sophomore Drake Schreiber 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals Saturday, but stumbled 7-5, 6-2 to Belleville East sophomore Max Skaer in the finals.

“I’m definitely not happy, but Max played really well,” Weiler said. “He put his shots away and put his serves where he needed to on close points.”

Weiler knew he would have to square off with Skaer to win a fourth sectional championship and he’d been thinking about it leading up to the tournament.

“He definitely has better ground strokes than I do, so I was trying to be aggressive at the net as much as I could… I’ve just been anxious going into this, maybe too anxious,” he said.

Seth Lipe punched his ticket after dropping his first match on Saturday, 7-6 (4), 6-0 to Skaer, but recovering to beat Schreiber 6-3, 6-3 in the third place match.

He was a doubles qualifier as a freshman and said their wasn’t much different as far as preparation for him this time around.

“Mentally it was the same,” he said. “Normally it would be more nerve-racking, but last year I was less experienced and this year I’m much more experienced. It was evenly mentally as hard on me as it was last year.”

The rest of the sectional field behind Edwardsville and East rounded out with O’Fallon (8), Springfield (8), Belleville West (7), Alton (2), Collinsville and Granite City.

Skaer, Weiler, Lipe and Schreiber were the singles qualifiers, while Gray/Trimpe, Sinha/Latif, Boyles/Henke and Baldus/Cowulich were the doubles qualifiers.

Coach Lipe has been around for the entire 17-year winning streak for the Tigers and he said he’s grown to understand the difficulty in continuing it and the hard work put in for the success.

“The difference between me now and me then is I appreciate it more now,” he said. “When we won the first one I was like, ‘Whoa, we won the sectional. Now what?’ Now 16 later, this was really hard and I appreciate it.”

Weiler, 18, has been around Edwardsville tennis for a long time and recognizes the time and effort put in by the players and coaches and how important that is to the streak.

“It’s all thanks to Dave, especially starting with the younger kids,” Weiler said. “I remember going when I was 3 and he helps you through all your years of playing. It’s a special thanks to Dave and all of us coming out here and working hard as a team. I’m just really thankful for everyone who has been supporting me and supporting all of us.”

Seeds will be released on www.ihsa.org at the beginning of next week and the AA state tournament will begin on Thursday in Chicagoland. Tournament central will be at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.