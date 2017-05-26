BOYS TENNIS: Gray and Trimpe cruise into semifinals at state

Edwardsville junior Alex Gray and sophomore Zach Trimpe continued their dominance at the Class AA state tournament on Friday.

The doubles tandem will play in the state semifinals on Saturday. Another win will advance them further than any other EHS state entry in program history.

After going 2-0 on Thursday, Gray and Trimpe picked up 2 more wins on Friday. They started the day with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph against Matthew Harvey and Brian Weisberg of Lincolnshire Stevenson and then topped Bill Zhang and Martin Matov of Naperville Central 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4) to move into the semifinals.

They will face Jack Armstrong and Connor Polender of Lake Forest in the semis on Saturday at Hersey High in Arlington Heights. A win would put them through to the state finals. No metro-east boys team has won a state title since East St. Louis’ Ted Eggman and Mac Smith in 1923.

Unfortunately for Edwardsville sophomore Seth Lipe, his season ended on Friday. Lipe lost his only match on Friday, falling 6-0, 6-2 to Lawrence Hiquiana of Downers Grove South in the third round consolation bracket.