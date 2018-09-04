BOYS TENNIS: Labor Day success

× Expand Submitted photo Andrew Bower and Daniel McCluskey of Marquette Catholic won the 18 and under boys doubles title at the USTA St. Louis Labor Day Classic over the weekend, defeating Eric Hahn and Ben Stewart in the finals. Pictured (from left to right) Bower, McCluskey, Hahn and Stewart.

Andrew Bower and Daniel McCluskey of Marquette Catholic won the boys 18 and under doubles championship at USTA St. Louis Labor Day Classic at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in St. Louis over the weekend, defeating Eric Hahn and Ben Stewart 8-3 in the finals.

Bower, a junior, and McCluskey, a senior, also played singles at the three-day tournament. Bower placed second after losing to Gabriele Montanari in two sets in the finals. McCluskey, who lost to Bower in three sets in the semifinals, placed fourth.

Bower and McCluskey earned second-team all-state honors by the Illinois High School Tennis Coaches Association after winning a sectional title and finishing 4-2 at the Class 1A state tournament last spring.

