BOYS TENNIS: Season ends for area players at state

A year ago, Zach Trimpe won a state title in doubles.

Over the weekend, the Edwardsville junior had a chance to bring home an all-state medal in singles. But he came up one victory short as he lost to Anthony Nguyen of Waubonsie Valley 4-6, 6-2, 9-11 in the Class AA consolation semifinals on Saturday.

Trimpe finished with a 6-2 record. A win over Nguyen could have advanced him to the fifth-place match.

Also, Marquette Catholic's doubles team of Daniel McCluskey and Andrew Bower finished 4-2 in Class A competition. They were eliminated by Chicago Northside's Nicholas Biernadski and Justin Penados in the consolation quarterfinals.

Nathan Joehl of Marquette finished 0-2 in Class A singles and Seth Lipe and Ben Blake of Edwardsville went 1-2 in Class AA doubles.

Last year, Trimpe teamed up with Alex Gray to become the first Edwardsville doubles team to win a state championship.

Gray qualified for state in doubles this year, but he broke his arm during sectional play and didn't participate.

Trimpe, who was competing at state for the third time, defeated Lockport's Seth Yaeger in the first round. After losing to Maine South's Danilo Kovacevic in the second round, Trimpe rallied to win five straight matches, including one against Kovacevic in the consolation quarterfinals. He also beat Minooka's Manny Campuzano, Belleville East's Christian Cowulich, Glenbrook South's Michael Bukhalo and Rockford Auburn's Quinten Nevenhoven.

McCluskey and Bower won their first two matches before losing their third-round match to Mount Zion's Andy Hinch and Joe Demirjian. After winning two more matches, McCluskey and Bower's chances of winning an all-state medal with a loss to Biernadski and Penados in the consolation quarterfinals.

McCluskey and Bower competed at state for the second straight year, but for the first time as doubles teammates. Last year, they competed in doubles, but each of them had different teammates.