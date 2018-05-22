BOYS TENNIS: State-bound

× 1 of 2 Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic head coach Mike Walters, Andrew Bower, Daniel McCluskey, Nathan Joehl and assistant coach Chris Logan pose after the Class A Triad Sectional on May 21. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville's Zach Trimpe makes a serve in a Class AA Belleville East Sectional singles semifinal on May 21. Trimpe, along with Seth Lipe and Ben Blake, will represent the Tigers at the state tournament this week. Prev Next

The Edwardsville Tigers and the Marquette Catholic Explorers will each send three players to the IHSA state tennis tournament, which starts on Thursday in suburban Chicago.

The Tigers qualified Zach Trimpe in singles and Alex Gray and Seth Lipe in doubles in Class 2A. The Explorers advance Nathan Joehl in singles and Daniel McCluskey and AJ Bower in doubles in Class 1A.

Gray, who teamed up with Trimpe last year to win the state doubles championship, will not be able to play due to a broken arm he suffered on Saturday after the first day of the Belleville East Sectional. Ben Blake will take Gray's place.

The Tigers finished second to Belleville East 23-22 in sectionals, ending their streak of 17 straight sectional titles.

Trimpe placed second in singles after losing to Belleville East's Max Skaer 6-2, 5-7, 2-6 in the finals on May 21. He led 5-4 in the second set before Skaer came from behind to win that set and the match.

Lipe and Gray finished fourth at sectionals. Due to Gray's injury, they had to default in both their semifinal and third-place matches.

Trimpe and Lipe, both juniors, will be making their third state tournament appearances, while Blake, who is a freshman, will make his state debut. Gray, a senior, competed at state in each of the last three years.

McCluskey, a junior, and Bower, a sophomore, will be making their second straight state appearances after winning a sectional title in doubles on May 21 at the Triad Sectional. They beat Triad's Sean Froidcouer and Jaden Henderson in two sets in the sectional finals.

Last year, McCluskey and Bower competed at state in doubles. McCluskey teamed up with now-graduated Jon Claywell and won five matches. Bower played with now-graduated Joe Segneri.

Joehl, a junior, will make his first trip to state after placing fourth in singles at sectionals. He lost to Triad's Reiss Naylor in two sets in the third-place match.

The Explorers finished third in the Triad Sectional with 16 points. Triad won the sectional title with 27, followed by Mascoutah with 21.