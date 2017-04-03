BOYS' TENNIS: Tigers fall to St. Xavier in championship match of EHS Spring Invitational

The Edwardsville Tigers boys' tennis team came up short of a championship in the Edwardsville Spring Invitational, placing second to the St. Xavier Tigers of Louisville, Ky., in the Champions Flight.

St. Xavier cruised to an 8-1 win over the Tigers in the championship match on Saturday. The Louisville school won all four doubles matches and four singles matches.

EHS sophomore Seth Lipe picked up the Tigers' only victory, coming from behind to beat Bo Bush 0-6, 7-6, 10-7 in the No. 4 singles match.

The Tigers beat Glenwood 5-0 in the first round, Lafayette (Mo.) 9-0 in the quarterfinals and Normal U University High 3-2 in the semifinals.

A year ago, Edwardsville placed fifth after beating Hinsdale South 9-3 in the fifth-place match.

Alton finished 1-2 in the Challengers Flight. The Redbirds lost to Metamora 4-1 in the first round, beat Jersey 3-2 in the consolation quarterfinals and fell 3-2 in Sacred Heart-Griffin in the consolation semifinals.

Civic Memorial finished 0-2 after losing to Robinson 5-0 in the first round and the Triad junior varsity team 5-0 in the consolation quarterfinals.

