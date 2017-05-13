BOYS TENNIS: Tigers win 17th straight SWC crown

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers locked down their 17th consecutive Southwestern Conference on Saturday at the EHS Tennis Center.

The Tigers won 8 of 9 flights in singles and doubles, collecting 71 points to outdistance second place Belleville East (61 points). The rest of the SWC field rounded out with O’Fallon (52), Belleville West (46), Alton (40), Granite City (23), Collinsville (22) and East St. Louis (9).

EHS won 5 of 6 singles flights, with Zach Trimpe winning at No. 1, Alex Gray at No. 2, Erik Weiler at No. 3, Seth Lipe at No. 4 and Ben Bequette at No. 6. Logan Pursell took second at the No. 5 singles flight.

In doubles on Friday, Edwardsville got wins from Gray and Trimpe at No. 1, Weiler and Lipe at No. 2 and Pursell and Bequette at No. 3.

The Redbirds got their best finish in singles on Saturday from junior Ben Simansky, who finished third at the No. 5 flight. Sophomore Carson Freeman was fourth at the No. 6 singles flight.

The Warriors’ best finishes were sixth in 4 of 5 singles flights on Saturday. Carter Roustio at No. 1, Nathan Tanthavong at No. 2, Brian Ames at No. 4 and Joey Moslander at No. 6 paced GCHS.

Alton, Edwardsville and Granite City will be back in action on May 19 and 20 in the Class AA O’Fallon Sectional to start the postseason. EHS will be looking for its 17th straight sectional title.

× Dave Lipe 5-13-17 Edwardsville head coach Dave Lipe discusses the Tigers corralling their 17th Southwestern Conference title on Saturday after winning 8 of 9 flights at the SWC Tournament.

× Zach Trimpe 5-13-17 EHS' Zach Trimpe talks about winning No. 1 singles and doubles titles at the Southwestern Conference Tournament.

× Alex Gray 5-13-17 Alex Gray of the Tigers talks about his wins at No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles at the Southwestern Conference Tournament.