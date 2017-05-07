BOYS TENNIS: Marquette's Claywell signs with Quincy

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette senior boys tennis player Jon Claywell signed to continue his playing career at Quincy University on Wednesday at MCHS. Seated from left to right are Kathy Claywell, mother, Jon Claywell and Jim Claywell, father. Standing is Explorers' head coach Mike Walters.

Marquette Catholic senior boys tennis player Jon Claywell signed to continue his career at Quincy University on Wednesday at MCHS.

He was joined by parents Jim and Kathy Claywell and Marquette head coach Mike Walters for the signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Claywell is the No. 1 player for the Explorers, looking to become a 2-time state qualifier this season. Claywell advanced to state as a junior in IHSA's 1-class system, going 0-2. He finished third at the Edwardsville Sectional to punch his ticket to state.

Marquette will be cast in the Class 1A Triad Sectional on May 20. The IHSA expanded boys and girls tennis into a 2-class system this season.

Quincy, members of the Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference, went 3-14 overall this season and 2-3 in conference action after finishing 6-12 and 2-3 last season.

The Hawks are coached by Brian Holzgrafe.