BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Area teams shoot for trip to state

Last year, the Edwardsville boys track team brought home another state championship, edging East St. Louis by three points to win the Class 3A title.

It was the Tigers' second state championship in three years. They also won it all in 2015.

Now, Edwardsville will look to become the first school since 2013 to win the state title in consecutive years. The Tigers' quest for a second straight title begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the Class 3A Belleville West Sectional.

The Tigers also are the defending sectional champions. Last year, they won the Moline Sectional by 47 points over East St. Louis. They captured sectional titles in five events and qualified nine individuals and one relay team to state.

EHS senior Blake Neville is the defending sectional champion in the pole vault.

Alton and Granite City also will be competing in the Belleville West Sectional. Last year, the Redbirds qualified for state in two events – the 4x800 and shot put – and the Warriors sent three individuals to Charleston.

Civic Memorial, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River will compete in the Class 2A Lincoln Sectional, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Roxana had one state qualifier in Jordan Hawkins in 2017. Hawkins, a senior, finished fourth in the discus at state in each of the last two years.

Marquette Catholic, Metro East Lutheran and Father McGivney will compete in the Class 1A Litchfield Sectional at 4 p.m. Thursday. Marquette qualified for state in three events last spring and won sectional titles in two of them. Tommy DeClue, a senior, placed first in the 400 and long jump.

Father McGivney, a first-year program, will compete in sectionals for the first time on Thursday.