BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Charleston-bound

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp The Edwardsville boys track team celebrates a Class 3A sectional title on Saturday at Belleville West. The Tigers qualified for state in 10 events.

The Edwardsville boys track team will send a large group to the Class 3A state track meet this weekend at Eastern Illinois University.

The Tigers qualified for state in 10 events, including all six field events. Edwardsville has more state qualifiers than any other area school.

Alton qualified for state in three events, Marquette and Roxana will each send two representatives and Granite City, Father McGivney and Civic Memorial will each have one.

Senior Blake Neville (pole vault), juniors Amari Brooks (shot put and discus) LaVontas Hairston (high jump) and sophomore Kenyon Johnson (long jump and triple jump) will be competing in the field events for the Tigers at state.

EHS also qualified Franky Romano (800-meter run), junior Roland Prenzler (3,200-meter run) sophomore Jack Pifer (1,600-meter run) and the 1,600-meter relay team of Romano, Ben Ryan, Dan Powell and Brandon Battle.

The Tigers captured their second straight sectional championship, wininng the Class 3A Belleville West Sectional by 30 points over Bloomington. Now, they're looking to win their second consecutive state title and their third in four years.

Johnson (long jump), Prenzler and Romano won sectional titles.

The Redbirds qualified senior Johnathan Bumpers in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, the 4x100 team of Bumpers, Demontra Wilson, Jaden Singleton and Deonte McGoy and the 4x200 team of Wilson, McGoy, Terrance Walker and Antonio Harrison in Class 3A. Alton finished second in all three events at the Belleville West Sectional.

Andrew O'Keefe will be Granite City's lone representative in the Class 3A state meet. He'll be competing in the 1,600 after winning a sectional title in that event Saturday.

In Class 2A, Roxana qualified senior Jordan Hawkins in the discus and junior Cree Stumpf in the 3,200 and Civic Memorial qualified senior Steven Qiu in the 110-meter high hurdles. Hawkins placed first in the discus at the Lincoln Sectional on Friday.

In Class 1A, Aaron Gregory (100-meter dash) and Kaleb Ware (400-meter dash) of Marquette won state berths after placing second in their respective events at the Litchfield Sectional on Thursday. Elijah Burns became Father McGivney's first state qualifier after placing second in the 3,200 at sectionals.

Class 1A preliminaries are scheduled for Thursday and Class 2A and 3A preliminaries will start on Friday. The finals for all three classes will run on Saturday.