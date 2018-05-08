BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Deep purple

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Tyler Tindall (front row, center) announced that he will be competing in track at McKendree University next year. He's flanked by his family and coaches.

Granite City senior Tyler Tindall recently announced that he will continue his track career at McKendree University, an NCAA Division II school in Lebanon, next year.

Tindall will compete for a McKendree men's program that had an athlete earn all-American honors at the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships in March and had an individual and a relay team receive all-American notice at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships last spring. The Bearcats are coached by Michael Mendez.

Tindall is competing in his fourth season with the Granite City boys track team this spring. He has been a top performer in the hurdle events, placing in the top five in the 110-meter hurdles five times and the 300-meter hurdles three times. He also competed with the Warriors' cross country team for four years.