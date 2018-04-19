BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: From Tiger to Panther; wrestler to runner

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry On April 18 Edwardsville senior Francesco Romano inked a letter of intent to continue his track and field career at Eastern Illinois University. A small celebration was conducted at EHS with coaches and family present. Seated from left to right are Suzanne Gaudette, mother, Francesco Romano and Daniella Romano, sister. Standing from left to right are, David Gaudette, step father, Chad Lakatos, EHS head track and field coach, Dustin Davis, assistant cross country coach and George Patrylak, head cross country coach.

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville senior Francesco Romano may have gotten his start on a circled mat, but his future is paved on an oval track.

On April 18 Romano inked a letter of intent to continue his track and field career at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston at the Division I level.

It’s been a winding road for the accomplished distance runner. Entering high school he identified himself as a wrestler, a sport he concentrated on for 5 years of his life. As a freshman he wrestled and played football, but continued to run track in the spring.

“When I was in middle school I was another wrestler/football player like everybody else,” Romano said. “I also did track and after my eighth grade season, coach P (George Patrylak) wanted me to do cross country. I said, ‘I don’t want to do cross country, that’s lame.’ Then after my freshman year of track and having coach P, I liked him and figured I’d give cross country a try and it stuck with me.”

Romano continued to wrestle as a sophomore, but gave it all up for cross country and track as a junior.

“I think that was the most influential decision of my life so far,” he said.

Patrylak, EHS’ head cross country coach and distance coach for track, added, ““It’s very rare you get a true athlete out for cross country and Franky is definitely one of those.”

As a junior cross country runner he won titles at the Madison County meet, Southwestern Conference meet and Class 3A Quincy Regional. He was also a state qualifier in the 800-meter run during track.

This season he’s already secured a championship in the 800 at the Norm Armstrong Invite at Belleville West and taken second in the 1,600 at the Granite City Invite.

His versatility as a runner is what Edwardsville track and field head coach Chad Lakatos sees as his biggest asset at the collegiate level.

“I think indoor he can be a 600, 800 guy,” Lakatos said. “He’s proved he can move up to the 1,600. He went 4:24 (at Granite City Invite) and I think he’s going to be very versatile. He’s going to do a lot of things for Eastern.

“He’s finishing stronger. He’s been dropped into the 4x4 some this year and he’s one of our fastest 400 runners. I’m excited to see his times continue to drop.”

With that wrestling and football background, Romano looks forward to athletic challenges. That’s why the steeplechase intrigues him at the next level. The event is a distance race with hurdles and several jumps over water barriers included.

“I’d be excited to run it because it seems like one of the most challenging and fun track events,” Romano said. “I like to be challenged, so running 3,000 meters and jumping over a hurdle about every 100 meters would be difficult and I think that’s why it would be fun.”

That mindset stems from his rugged days as a wrestler.

“I miss wrestling a lot, because that was a big part of my life,” he said. “In eighth grade I was like, ‘I’m a wrestler.’ My junior year I decided not to do it to focus more on track and I think that was a good decision.

“I’ve transitioned to running now,” he added with a grin. “I’m a little more fragile now than I was before as a wrestler.”