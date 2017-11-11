BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Hard work pays off for Hawkins

Hard work and dedication to his craft have paid off for Jordan Hawkins.

On Saturday the Roxana senior inked a letter of intent to continue his career as a thrower at the University of Iowa. He already has a pair of all-state medals under his belt — fourth place finishes at Class 2A state in 2016 and ‘17 — and now he’ll look to finish his career in style with a big decision off of his shoulders.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Hawkins said. “When I came into high school I always felt I wanted to be a Division I athlete. I didn’t know what sport it would be in, but if you would have told me track and field in junior high I would have been like, ‘Pfft, what?’ It’s just awesome and I’m just glad I found such a good school in Iowa. It felt like home and I’m glad to call Iowa City home the next four years.”

He dwindled his list down to four schools — South Dakota, Illinois State, Wisconsin and Iowa, but it was the Hawkeyes that won the lottery and it was kind of luck he ended up there.

“I’m very lucky because coach (Eric) Werskey who is the new throws coach he was recruiting me from California State Northridge and he kept in contact and then communication stopped,” Hawkins said. “I thought he found someone else and then I was scrolling through Twitter on Iowa’s page and saw he was hired as the new throws coach. Not 45 minutes later I get a call from him saying, ‘Hey Jordan, I took the job at Iowa and I want you to come up here for an official visit.’ I haven’t even thrown a disc for him yet and we already have a chemistry.”

It’s been a winding road for Hawkins. He came into Roxana as a freshman playing football, basketball and track and field. By his sophomore year he had stopped playing basketball and after a torn labrum in football his junior season, he gave it up too to focus on throwing as a senior. With that complete dedication his senior season should be a good one.

“Jordan knew from Day 1 that other sports were secondary and track was going to be his primary sport and he just ended up accomplishing amazing things with it,” Shells’ head track and field coach Juli Akal said. “When you go to a small town and see a kid that earns his way to a D-I scholarship that’s exciting.

“We’re really looking forward to this year because after coming off last year and the surgery and what he was able to do, the sky’s the limit this year.”

He threw the disc 164 feet, 2 inches as a sophomore at state and then 172-7 as a junior. Hawkins will also be throwing the shot put as a senior after leaving that out of his repertoire as a junior due to the labrum surgery.

He’s a student of the game, paying attention to all the nuances of throwing and watching successful throwers to mimic their techniques.

“He does a lot to determine our practices,” Roxana throws coach Scott Stahlhut said. “He looks at other throwers and how they throw and finds people with similar attributes and abilities and adapts that into his own throws.

“He’s just very focused. He’s the type of person that wants to go out and do as many reps as he needs to. He doesn’t want to do it until it feels right, he wants to do it until it feels automatic. He’ll probably throw three times as much as my typical thrower because he wants to get it right.”

Akal added, “He’s the whole package. He’s got the physicality, the work ethic, the brains — he’s a student of the game — and then the academic side of it. He’s an exceptionally strong student as well. And his personality. One of the other coaches told me, ‘He’s probably the most articulate athlete I’ve spoken to.’”

Stahlhut will be the new boys tennis coach in the spring, so will give up his throws coach duties, but has decided to work with Hawkins to see him through his senior season.

“I got the boys tennis job, but I’m still going to meet with him in the mornings,” Stahlhut said. “It’s a weird situation for me because I wanted to see him all the way through.”

And Hawkins has some goals for his final run with the Shells. He has a mature approach to the whole process.

“Obviously everyone’s goal is a state championship, but my main goal is to be the hardest worker out of anyone in the state of Illinois, because I know hard work can take you a long way,” he said.

He’s definitely been an example of that. He became the second Division I signing in a week for Roxana after Bailey Sharpmack also signed with Eastern Illinois for girls golf. They became the first D-I athletes to sign out of high school for the Shells since Dylan Mathis inked a deal with Oklahoma in softball in 2005. Nelson Martz is also currently playing D-I baseball at SIUE, but went the junior college route to that destination.

Hawkins is stoked to be able to represent Roxana as a D-I signing.

“This just means so much to me and Bailey and to the community,” Hawkins said. “Hopefully we start a trend and a domino effect of Division I athletes coming through Roxana.”

He’ll definitely miss Roxana once his senior season concludes.

“I’ll miss everything,” he said. “I love the community, the teachers, the faculty, my friends, everybody I’ve come in contact at this great school is just awe inspiring. It’s awesome.”

He’s even got his academics figured out. He plans on majoring in kinesiology for his undergraduate studies and then go into physical therapy.

“Iowa last year had the No. 2 physical therapy program in the nation, so it’s also good getting a great education,” Hawkins said.