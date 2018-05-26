BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Hawkins finishes second in the state, but first in Roxana

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

CHARLESTON — Jordan Hawkins’ final track meet for the Roxana Shells may not have gone his way, but he has nothing to hang his head about.

Hawkins, a senior discus thrower, was looking to become the second track and field state champion in Roxana history on Saturday in Charleston at the Class 2A state meet, but he had to settle for second.

Mount Zion’s Harley Russell heaved the disc 186 feet, 11 inches during Friday’s preliminaries and that was enough to hold off the hard charging Hawkins. The Roxana senior had the best throw of Saturday’s finals — 184-03 — which came on his second attempt and cemented him in second.

“It didn’t really feel that well,” Hawkins said. “That’s all I could get out and it’s nothing I’m going to dwell on. I had a really outstanding career and I think I’m still ranked top 10 in the country with my 194. That was one of my main goals. Of course it would have been great to be tops in the state in one of the toughest throwing states in the whole United States, but I’m pleased.”

Hawkins’ career with the Shells was great. On Saturday he became the first Roxana track and field athlete to earn three career state medals. He also owns fourth place finishes as a sophomore and a junior.

But according to head coach Juli Akal he’s much more than that.

“He’s done so much in terms of helping grow our program,” she said. “We had a seventh (Ashton Noble) and eighth grader (Justin Laws) at the IESA state meet this year in the discus and that’s a testament to Jordan. He spent his week before state working on himself, but also working with these junior high kids. That right there speaks volumes of the impact he’s had on our school.”

Hawkins takes a lot of pride in that. Being a Shell is important to him and his goal is to continue bringing pride to Roxana when he goes to the University of Iowa to continue his throwing career next year.

“I’m glad I can give good efforts to the city of Roxana, they deserve it,” Hawkins said. “I’m just hoping I can continue to make a name for Roxana at the collegiate level.”

The support he received from his coaching staff meant the world to him, too. Akal, throws coach Scott Stahlhut and distance running coach Scott Edwards were all there with kind words during his final throws.

The support is everything,” Hawkins said. “Without them I don’t think I could have pushed through anything. After prelims I was a little frustrated and having them calm me down was great. If it wasn’t for them I would have thrown worse today. They keep me out of my head a lot which is good, because that’s when I get into funks. They mean the world to me.”

Akal knows how special Hawkins has been for Roxana and even though at the moment it’s a let down for him, she sees the big picture of his historic career for the Shells.

“I told him, ‘No matter what happens in the finals Jordan, you’re still going to Iowa and you’re still making Roxana history,’” Akal said. “He’s our first athlete to have three state medals. He has so much to be thankful for and he’s worked so hard. It’s a little hard for him right now, but when he looks back on this I’m sure he’s going to happy with how he did.”

Hawkins was joined at state by junior teammate Cree Stumpf, who competed in the 3,200-meter run. He finished 21st with a time of 10:49.71