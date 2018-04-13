BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Hawkins shatters Roxana discus record

Jordan Hawkins' discus throwing career just keeps getting better and better.

The Roxana senior signed a letter of intent to continue his career at the University of Iowa before the season started and now he's shattered his own school record. On Friday at the Wood River Relays Hawkins heaved the disc 194 feet, 5 inches. That's the second longest throw in the country this season. The furthest is 194-6.75, so the Shells' senior is just 1.75 inches off the national mark.

Hawkins' previous personal best was 173-4, also at the Wood River Relays in 2016. He has a pair of fourth place medals from the Class 2A state meets in '16 and '17 under his belt and is looking to finish off his prep career with a gold medal.

Hawkins and the Shells will showcase their skills at home at 3:30 p.m. Monday when they play host to the Roxana Relays.