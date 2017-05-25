BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Marquette’s season comes to a close

The Marquette Catholic Explorers attempt to make it to the final day of the Class 1A state meet fell a little short on Thursday.

The Explorers had advanced to Thursday’s preliminaries in 3 events, but couldn’t take the next step to get to Saturday. Junior Tommy DeClue failed to qualify for Saturday in the long jump and 400-meter dash, while the 400-meter relay team for Marquette also came up short.

DeClue, who won both the long jump and 400 at the Carlinville Sectional, leaped 20 feet, 5 inches in the long jump and ran 52.65 seconds in the 400.

The last qualifying spot in the long jump was 21-0.75 by Brody Hinckle of Lowpoint-Washburn High. Joey Lopez of Tuscola secured the final slot in the 400 with a time of 51.21.

As for Marquette’s 4x1 quartet, which consisted of senior Jon Stewart, DeClue, sophomore Davion Simmons and junior Aaron Gregory, they ran 45.10. The final advancing time was 44.8 seconds by Newton’s foursome.

The Explorers will have to wait until next year for a shot at their first state medal in the history of the boys track and field program.

Class 2A and 3A have their preliminary rounds on Friday. Roxana’s Jordan Hawkins will be competing in the discus in the 2A prelims.

In the 3A prelims, Edwardsville’s A.J. Epenesa will compete in the shot put and discus, Bruce Wachowski in the discus, Blake Neville in the pole vault, Justin White in the high jump, Travis Anderson and Matt Griebe in the 110 hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles, Franky Romano in the 800, DeVonte' Tincher in the 200 as well as the 800-meter relay team.

Granite City will have Torrey Deal in the high jump and triple jump, Will O’Keefe in the 800 and Andrew O’Keefe in the 1,600 competing on Friday. Alton will try and get Kalen Samelton through in the shot put as well as its 4X8 quartet.

Roland Prenzler has already qualified for Saturday in the 3,200 for the Tigers. That race doesn’t include a preliminary round.