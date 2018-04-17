BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Runnin’ down a dream

× Expand Submitted photo EA-WR senior T.J. Lawson announced on April 12 in the auditorium at EA-WR High that he will continue his track and field career at Missouri Baptist University. Here Lawson is surrounded by coaches and mentors who helped get him to this level. Bottom row: Joe Parmentier, Todd Laux, Garry Herron, Lawson, Russ Colona, Kyle Herron.Back row: Nate Kincaid, Dan Smith, Steve Tyler, Mike Young, Lance Still, Coach Mark Sissom.

East Alton-Wood River senior T.J. Lawson is in the midst of his senior season in track and field for the Oilers. On April 12 Lawson announced it won’t be his last on the track.

The EA-WR sprinter will continue his career at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur at the NAIA level.

Friends, family, coaches and teammates attended a short ceremony inside the EA-WR auditorium to celebrate Lawson’s announcement.

He was a 4-time letter winner in football for the Oilers and has been a 3-time letter winner in track and field. He’s twice won the 100-meter championship in the Prairie State Conference and has won the 200-meter title once in the league.

Lawson also owns the 60-meter run school record for indoor. His 6 interceptions this season as a defensive back for Oiler football set the season record, too.

His personal records in the 100 and 200 came at the Class 2A Springfield Lanphier Sectional last season. Lawson finished the 100 in 11.94 seconds and the 200 in 24.08 seconds.

Lawson also serves as the anchor for the 400 and 800-meter relays for EA-WR.

He plans to major in physical education and sports management at MoBap.