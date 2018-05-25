BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Six area athletes qualify for finals

Four Edwardsville athletes will have an opportunity to bring home their first all-state medal on Saturday at IHSA state track meet at Eastern Illinois University.

Franky Romano (800-meter run), Amari Brooks (discus), Blake Neville (pole vault) and Kenyon Johnson (long jump) advanced out of preliminaries in their respective events for the defending Class 3A state champions.

Andrew O'Keefe of Granite City also qualified in the finals in the 1,600 in Class 3A and Roxana's Jordan Hawkins advanced out of preliminaries in the discus in Class 2A.

The finals are scheduled for Saturday. Neville and Johnson are scheduled to compete at 10 a.m., Hawkins and Brooks at 12:30 p.m., Romano at 1:55 p.m., and O'Keefe at 3:35 p.m.

Also on Saturday, three area athletes will compete in the 3,200-meter run at 10 a.m. They are Roland Prenzler of Edwardsville in Class 3A, Cree Stumpf of Roxana in Class 2A and Elijah Burns of Father McGivney in Class 1A.

Romano finished second in his heat and third overall with a 1:54.99 in the 800. Neville was one of eight athletes who cleared 14 feet, 3 inches and was one of 15 athletes who qualified for the finals. Johnson placed second in his flight and 12th overall in the long jump in 22-4.5. Brooks placed first in his flight and fourth overall in 165-5 in the discus.

O'Keefe qualified for finals by finishing second in his heat and second overall with a 4:16.68 in the 1,600.

Hawkins will look to earn his third straight all-state medal in the discus. He placed fourth in each of the last two years.

The Roxana senior qualified for finals by placing second in his flight and second overall with a 180-1. Mount Zion's Harley Russell turned in the best throw with a 186-11.