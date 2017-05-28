BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Tigers crowned 3A state champs

CHARLESTON — Edwardsville High’s graduation was Saturday night, but 5 seniors decided to miss it to stay at the Class 3A state track meet at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

The decision paid off as the Tigers won their second state championship in school history and second in 3 years, compiling 42 points to edge Southwestern Conference rival East Louis (39 points).

“It makes (that decision) a lot easier,” EHS senior A.J. Epenesa said. “I thought about it and I couldn’t leave my teammates hanging and I’m so glad I didn’t.”

Epenesa heaved the discus 197-feet, 11-inches in his last throw of the day to earn his second state championship in the event. He also won the discus as a junior, while earning second as a sophomore.

He and fellow senior Travis Anderson led the charge for the Tigers. Anderson won a pair of individual state championships. He won the 110-meter high hurdles in 13.79 seconds and the 300-meter low hurdles in 37.83 seconds. Anderson was first in the 110-hurdles and third in the 300s last season and second in the 110s as a sophomore.

EHS also got scoring from senior Matt Griebe in the 110 hurdles and senior DeVonte’ Tincher in the 200-meter dash. Griebe was third in 14.55, while Tincher was fifth in 21.97 seconds.

“We fought through adversity, especially through sectionals with a few mishaps and prelim day, but (today) they stepped up,” Edwardsville head coach Chad Lakatos said. “A.J. stepped up on his last throw, Travis had a great day and Tincher to get fifth and then Griebe, his senior year, what a finish placing third in the 110s. The guys just kept fighting. An incredible group, talented group. I don’t think we lost a meet all year except for Olivette Indoor and we’ve won everything since. It’s just a talented group of track and field athletes.”

Tincher was the key. After Anderson won the 300s, the Tigers were in the driver’s seat, but they needed Tincher to bring it home in the 200s. All he needed to do was finish higher than eighth and he did his job with the fifth place finish.

“I came in my freshman year wanting to win a state championship with the team and the fact that it all came on me for the 200, it’s the best way to end my high school career coming out and getting these points for the team,” Tincher said. “It put us in the position to get a first place medal. Words can’t describe how happy I am.”

Anderson, who was limited in regular season meets due to hamstring issues, was extremely happy with his day. He started the season with a right hamstring injury and later tweaked his left hamstring, but on Saturday it all came together for the perfect storm.

“I started with a right hamstring injury the first half of the season and second half I was battling a left hamstring injury and I was iffy coming through prelims,” said Anderson, who will run at Nebraska next season. “I hit a hurdle and my hamstrings were hurting a little, but I can’t ask for a better season when I was able to run. I just thank God.”

Epenesa faced some adversity as a senior, too. His technique was off a little in his final season and after 4 years excelling in football, basketball and track and field, it had taken its toll on him a bit. He will continue his football career at Iowa as a defensive end in the fall.

“Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about football and I’m not sure if I really want to do track in college. We’re still deciding on that,” Epenesa said. “I would definitely regret not doing track because it’s something I have a passion for now.

“Getting mentally prepared for track meets was probably one of the hardest things, because whenever you see the stat sheet and you’re throws are 30 to 40 feet further than everybody else’s and even your bad throws get you a win by 20 feet… It just became, ‘This is boring.’ It wasn’t as 100 percent enjoyable as it used to be and it just became me trying to drive myself to be better and that’s a big reason why my technique began to get worse because even with bad technique I was still winning and we couldn’t be satisfied with that because we’re going to get here and I didn’t want to go through the situation yesterday and today when I had to come back from being down. (The discus title is) just big and makes you feel good inside.”

Edwardsville also had Justin White, Blake Neville and Roland Prenzler competing on Saturday, but unfortunately not contributing any points or earning state medals.

White went 6-1 in the high jump, while Neville hit 13-6 in the pole vault and Prenzler ran 9:48.10 in the 3,200-meter run.

Since Lakatos took over the reins of the EHS program in 2009, the Tigers have second place finishes in 2012, 2014 and 2016 to accompany state titles in 2015 and 2017. Saturday was just another special day for Edwardsville track and field.

“It’s awesome,” Lakatos said. “I’m just happy for the kids and the coaches especially. This is why we coach. We’re all competitors and we want to win and this is the biggest event of the year and that’s why we want it and we start training in January. We get the kids to buy into our system and it’s great to finish on top.”

Roxana junior discus thrower Jordan Hawkins enjoyed another special day on Saturday, too. He finished in fourth place for the second year in a row, throwing the disc 172-7. He threw 164-2 as a sophomore to finish fourth.

It was a gratifying experience for Hawkins, who suffered a labrum injury in his throwing shoulder during the football season and had to have surgery. He came back strong, finding himself sitting in second place after the prelims on Friday with a throw of 168-11. He’s got one more year to earn that coveted state crown.

“I had a good year, especially coming back from a shoulder injury,” Hawkins said. “It’s awesome just to get back. I’ll probably never work harder in my entire life and I plan to keep my work ethic the same as it has been, because it’s been intense. Everyone has helped me, Dr. (George) Paletta, my physical therapist and especially coach (Scott) Stahlhut. He’s gotten me out of funks, helped with technique, everything lifting wise — I owe a lot of debt to him.”

Granite City’s Will O’Keefe was able to grab his first state medal on Saturday. As the lone representative for his school, he ran a 1:55.17 in the 800-meter run to earn ninth place.

O’Keefe said it’s been a dream of his since the beginning of his prep career to get a state medal and it felt good.

“This is what I wanted my whole high school career and I’ve fallen far short a number of times and now I’m glad I did it,” O’Keefe said.

He was also glad to represent GCHS in a good way on Saturday.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “We had graduation last night and I didn’t go because I was up here. They told everybody I made the finals and the whole place went nuts. This was the least nervous I’ve been. I’ve been more nervous in dual meets than I was today. Today it was more like I had complete respect for who I was competing with, but this was my time and this was what I’ve competed for and I was just going to go out and give it my all.”

Other local champs on Saturday in 3A were O’Fallon’s Chris Conrad in the 800 (1:49.91) and East St. Louis in the 4X4 relay (3:14.76).

There were also local champs in the wheelchair division. O’Fallon’s Nathan Rainge won the 100-meters (17.60) and the 400 (59.29) while Waterloo’s Donovan McBride won the 800 (2:07.91) and the 200 (30.74).

This season marked the 124th IHSA state track meet, which dates back to 1893.