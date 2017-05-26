BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Tigers to compete in seven events in finals

The final day of the state track meet is set for Saturday at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium in Charleston and the Edwardsville Tigers, Granite City Warriors and Roxana Shells will all be competing.

The Tigers qualified individuals in 6 events in Friday’s Class 3A preliminaries, led by senior Travis Anderson. Roland Prenzler was their seventh entry. He will compete in the 3,200-meter run on Saturday, which doesn’t include a preliminary race.

Anderson advanced in both the 100-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with the top qualifying times. He ran 13.67 in the 100 hurdles and 37.89 in the 300 hurdles. He will be joined in the 100 by teammate and fellow senior Matt Griebe, who turned in the third best time in the 100 hurdles with a 14.35. Griebe failed to advance in the 300 hurdles.

Other qualifiers for Edwardsville for Saturday were Blake Neville in the pole vault (14, feet, 6 inches), Justin White in the high jump (6-4), A.J. Epenesa in the discus (184-8) and DeVonte’ Tincher in the 200-meter dash (22.33).

Granite City senior Will O’Keefe will also participate in Saturday’s 3A festivities. O’Keefe advanced in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:55.72.

In the Class 2A portion of the day, Roxana discus thrower Jordan Hawkins will compete. The junior tossed the discus 168-11 on Friday, good for the second best throw. Clayton Hannula of Maple Park (Kaneland) had the best heave on Friday at 172-9.

The Alton Redbirds saw their season come to a close on Friday, not qualifying either of their 2 entries for the finals. Kalen Samelton missed the qualifying mark in the shot put with a throw of 50-2.75 on Friday. The shortest advancing throw was 54-2.75.

The 4X8 for the Birds failed to advance also. The foursome of Kelvin Cummings, Evan Rathgeb, Cassius Havis and Arie Macias ran 8:13.44.

Granite City saw Torrey Deal miss the marks in the high jump and triple jump, while Andrew O’Keefe missed making it in the 1,600-run.

Deal went 6-1 in the high jump and the qualifying leap was 6-4 and in the triple jump he went 45-6, missing the 46-1.75 qualifying mark.

Andrew O’Keefe ran 4:19.74 in the 1,600, while the final advancing time was 4:18.77.

For EHS, Epenesa missed the shot put finals, throwing 53-0.25, while the final advancing mark was 54-2.75. Bruce Wachowski of the Tigers narrowly missed advancing in the discus with a toss of 151-4. The final throw taken was 151-6.

Franky Romano (1:59.83) in the 800 and Edwardsville’s 4X2 relay team of Tincher, Kendall Abdur-Rahman, Jacob Morrissey and Daryl Harlan also didn’t advance. The 4X2 didn’t finish their race.

The state finals will kick off at 10 a.m. at O’Brien Stadium on Saturday.