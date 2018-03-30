BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Alton falls to Belleville West, drops to 0-8

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

The Alton boys volleyball team is still searching for its first win in '18.

The Redbirds dropped to 0-8 after falling 25-10, 25-19 to the Belleville West Maroons in their Southwesten Conference opener on Thursday at AHS.

Alton lost all eight matches in two games. The Redbirds began their season on March 22 with a road loss to Metro East Lutheran, then went 0-5 in the Belleville East Tournament over the weekend and dropped a road match to Althoff on Wednesday.

Alton, which is playing its fourth varsity season, returns to action at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at East St. Louis.

Stacey Ferguson, who has guided the girls program since 2009, is the new head coach for the boys team this spring.

OTHER SCORES

Granite City def. Bayless 25-20, 25-20

O'Fallon def. Edwardsville 27-25, 31-29