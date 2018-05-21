BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Area teams ready for regionals

A trip to Minooka is on the line for four area boys volleyball teams this week.

Alton, Edwardsville and Metro East Lutheran begin their postseason today, while Granite City will start its postseason on Tuesday.

Edwardsville will play East St. Louis at 5:30 tonight in the Althoff Regional semifinals. A win by the Tigers will send them to the regional finals against either Althoff and Belleville East at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The champion advances to the Minooka Sectional semifinals on Friday.

Edwardsville is the No. 2 seed in the Althoff Regional. Last year, the Tigers knocked off Belleville West in the Granite City Regional finals, their sixth regional title in program history. They lost to O'Fallon in the Edwardsville Sectional semifinals.

MELHS is hosting a regional tournament and will play Alton in a quarterfinal game at 6 tonight. The winner of that match plays top-seeded O'Fallon at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.

Granite City is playing in the other regional semifinal against Belleville West at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winner also advances to play in the Minooka Sectional semifinals on Friday.

Granite City is seeded sixth, MELHS is the No. 7 seed and Alton is the ninth seed.