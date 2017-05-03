BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Edwardsville comes from behind to beat MELHS in three games

The Edwardsville Tigers snapped their longest losing streak of the season on Wednesday by coming from behind to knock off their crosstown rival, Metro East Lutheran, in three games at EHS Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

Edwardsville improved to 19-7 with a 21-25, 25-18, 25-18 win over the Knights and snapped a three-match losing streak. The Tigers defeated MELHS for the second time this season and are 5-0 all-time against the Knights

EHS was coming off a 2-3 showing at the Lincoln-Way East Tournament over the weekend. After winning the first two matches, the Tigers lost three matches in a row.

On Wednesday, the Tigers got strong performances from Nick Allen, Jack Grimm, Evan Billiter and Lucas Verdun. Allen finished with 18 kills, Grimm had 10 kills and 13 digs, Verdun had 40 assists and Billiter had nine kills.

Edwardsville led 14-11 in the third game before MELHS came back with a 5-0 run to take a 16-14 lead. The Tigers roared back with a 5-0 run to take a 19-16 lead they wouldn't relinquish. They ended the game and match with a 4-0 run.

The Tigers beat MELHS 25-16, 25-23 in the Vianney Tournament on April 1. With the win over the Knights on Wednesday, Edwardsville surpassed its win total of 18 from last year.

MELHS and Edwardsville played each other in the regular season for the first time this spring. The Tigers eliminated the Knights in regional play in each of the last three years.

Edwardsville will play another home match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Granite City.

MELHS dropped to 12-8-2 and will return to action on Monday with a home match against Belleville East.