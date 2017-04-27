BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Granite City, Metro East Lutheran lose matches

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Members of the Granite City boys' volleyball team celebrate a point against Althoff on Wednesday.

The Granite City Warriors and Metro East Lutheran Knights boys volleyball teams lost matches on Wednesday.

The Warriors fell to Althoff 25-15, 25-16 at GCHS' Memorial Gymnasium, while the Knights lost to Duchesne 25-16, 25-21.

MELHS dropped to 11-6-2, while Granite City fell to 2-8. The two teams played each other on Tuesday, with the Knights winning 25-13, 25-22 at MELHS' Hooks Gymnasium.

Hours before the Knights' match with Duchesne, Braden Woolsey signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Fontbonne University. He's been a member of the MELHS volleyball program all four years.

Duchesne snapped the Knights' five-match winning streak. MELHS was coming off winning the Cougar Invitational at Lutheran St. Charles (Mo.) over the weekend, the first tournament championship in program history. The Edwardsville school followed with back-to-back wins over Southwestern Conference opponents Alton on Monday and Granite City on Tuesday.

The Knights will return to action on May 2 with a road match against O'Fallon (Mo.) Christian. They have seven regular season matches left.

The Warriors lost to Althoff for the second time this season. The Crusaders beat Granite City in two games on April 3.

The Warriors return to action on May 2 with a road match against East St. Louis. They also have seven regular season matches remaining.