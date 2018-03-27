BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Knights fall to Mehlville on the road

The Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball team lost its third straight match on Monday after falling to the Mehlville Panthers 25-15, 25-21 on the road.

MELHS dropped to 3-4 and will return to action on April 7 at the Rockwood Summit Tournament. The Edwardsville school was coming off a fourth-place showing at the Belleville East Tournament over the weekend.

Will Barney finished with three kills and three blocks and Josh Jacobsen added four assists for the Knights, who beat Alton twice and Lutheran St. Charles for their only wins.