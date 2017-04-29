BOYS VOLLEYBALL: MELHS' Woolsey signs to play for Fontbonne University

Metro East Lutheran senior Braden Woolsey signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Fontbonne University for the '17-'18 season on April 26 at the MELHS campus.

Woolsey will join a Fontbonne program that finished 15-11 this year. Last year, the Griffins won a record-high 17 matches. Fontbonne, which started play in 2007, is coached by Mike Haston.

“The coach contacted me through ncsasports.org," Woolsey said. "I put myself out there and he sent some good e-mails and he wanted to check it out. That was probably one of five or six schools I visited for volleyball. I think I had the best connection with that coach and the team whenever I played with them over a couple of scrimmages and they had one of the better computer science departments."

Woolsey will continue a volleyball career that began in sixth grade. He's playing in his fourth and final season with the MELHS program. Last week, he helped the Knights win the Cougar Invitational at Lutheran St. Charles, their first tournament championships in program history. He also earned all-tournament honors.

This winter, Woolsey helped the MELHS boys basketball team win 18 games and capture a Class 1A regional championship.