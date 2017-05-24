BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Tigers sweep Maroons for regional crown

GRANITE CITY — The Edwardsville Tigers beat the Belleville West Maroons in straight sets 25-22, 25-21 Wednesday to win the Granite City Regional championship.

Edwardsville, now 25-8, avenged its loss to the Maroons at the Metro East Lutheran Regional title match last season. West closed its season at 16-20-1. It marked the sixth regional title in EHS boys volleyball history, which dates back to 2009.

The Tigers had to come from behind in both sets in order to win, most notably in the second set when they found themselves behind by 9 points.

Edwardsville head coach Andy Bersett said it was then that he became concerned with the deficit.

"I looked over at my assistant coach when it was 16-7 and said this is going to be difficult to come back from," he said.

Come back they did, however, as the Tigers turned the corner and went on a 10-3 tear.

Will Bode started things off with a spike right through the center of the Belleville side, followed by a set by Lucas Verdun on the outside for a rushing Jack Grimm, whose kill found its way to the floor. Later, Verdun picked up an ace and Cal Werths generated a point with a block on Belleville's Tony Brooks’ kill attempt.

"We cleaned up our play a lot," Verdun said. "At the end of the second we were kind of playing softly, the first game we were consistent, and they were just digging up good balls. Their defense is great, we just cleaned up and cut down on mistakes, that is what we have been working on all week in practice; limiting our errors. It paid off today."

Verdun finished the game with 4 kills and a .571 efficiency. He also racked up 24 assists.

Bersett praised his team for sticking to their guns and coming back into the game after a series of errors.

"We weren't clicking and it can look real ugly when we aren't clicking but I think it is a good testament to our guys that they stayed the course," Bersett said. "I'm impressed with the way our team came back, because when you really start to think about the third game, not that you give it up, but you think about what kind of adjustments do you need to make, how do we get our kids prepared. I give them credit for staying in every point."

After losing a highly contested first set, West came out on a tear in the second set, going on 3 separate 3-point runs followed by a 6-point spree to put it up by a significant margin. Most of the Maroons points in that span were from Edwardsville errors.

West's Brooks had a pair of big kills in that span as well. He led the Maroons with 7 kills and 3 blocks.

However once Edwardsville overcame Brooks' efforts and its own errors, the rest of the game fell into place for the Tigers as they cruised to a win. West has been one of the Tigers’ most difficult opponents over the last 4 years. This year the Tigers have won all four matches against them, including 25-15, 25-20 victory on May 16 at Lucco-Jackson Gym to close the regular season.

“They have gotten better every time we played them," Tiger Will Bode said of the Maroons. "They really came to play tonight and after playing them so many times, they knew what to do against us, but we stuck it out."

Tiger libero Spencer Burbach also spoke highly of the level of competition the Maroons offer.

"They came together very well, they put up a heck of a challenge, they were a great team to play against,” Burbach said. “After losing to them last regionals, when they took away our streak of wins, it's great. I think we can all come together much better, we have a lot of talent, and it's going to be great."

The Tigers will go on to play O'Fallon at 6 p.m. Friday at Liberty Middle School in the Edwardsville Sectional semifinals. Lucco-Jackson Gym is unavailable, as it’s prepared for EHS’ 2017 graduation on Saturday.

It does not get any easier," said Bersett. "It's going to be a battle. Every game gets a little bit tougher in the playoffs, and now we can kind of switch gears and start preparing for an O'Fallon team and we know they are going to bring their A game and we have to bring ours."