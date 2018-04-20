Breaking all the rules

With temperatures topping out at 77 degrees at the Wood River Relays on April 13, it was a good day to break records and equipment.

Roxana senior Jordan Hawkins continued his ascension in the discus ranks, heaving the disc 194 feet, 5 inches. That throw sat second in the nation when it happened and entered this week the third best in the country.

It marked Hawkins’ personal best and the Shells’ program record. The beastly throw even broke the tape measurer.

It was Hawkins’ second throw of the afternoon; his first went 188 feet. His PR entering the day was 178-7 set at the Collinsville Invite in 2017.

“They measured the 188 fine, but when they went to measure the longest one the tape measurer broke,” Roxana head coach Juli Akal said, chuckling. “Those old tape measurers aren’t pulled all the way out very often. So they were measuring it by just adding the extra inches onto the end. Myself and assistant Scott Edwards said, ‘No, we need this to be official.’”

Akal sent Roxana’s Jon Lawrence to the hardware store to grab a new tape measurer and made it official.

“With their broken tape measurer, it was initially 197,” she said. Hawkins’ third throw of the day went 193-7.

“We had a favorable headwind, which helped me get a little lift on the disc,” the humble Hawkins said.

He admitted the warmer weather helped, too.

“The temperature of a meet is huge, especially for me,” he said. “Some guys can throw well in the cold, but me not so much. I’m very flexible, so I need stretch in my muscles and lengthening through my throws. Hopefully as the spring gets warmer, I’ll see that 194 jump up.”

Quincy’s Jordan Johnson owns the top throw in the nation. Joshua Sobota of Bearden High in Knoxville, Tenn., is second.

Hawkins was aware those stats. The two-time Class 2A fourth-place medal winner is a student of the game.

“The first thing he said when I went up and hugged him was, ‘That’s the No. 2 throw in the country right now,’” Akal said. “He knows what’s going on, but it’s not a boastful thing. He’s just so aware of where he is.”

He’s 18 months removed from labrum surgery and now has full strength and mobility in his throwing shoulder. That, coupled with being signed to continue his throwing career at Iowa, gives him peace of mind.

He and Scott Stahlhut put in extra work in the mornings before school to perfect his technique. Stahlhut is now the boys tennis coach at Roxana rather than the throws coach, but still works with Hawkins.

“They will spend an entire footwork session on one little movement with his ankle or toe,” Akal said. “He’s fine-tuned so much this year … I’ve been truly blessed to have Jordan and Stahlhut.”

Friday put Hawkins’ ultimate personal goal well in reach.

“My first two meets I wasn’t expecting anything big, but throwing in the 170s I was worried, ‘Have I maxed out?’” he said. “But it is awesome seeing my hard work pay off. I don’t think the bank account on my hard work is done paying yet. I think I have more in the tank, especially going for that 200-foot goal.”

TOP DISCUS THROWS IN THE NATION

Jordan Johnson, Quincy 196-3 (April 14)

Joshua Sobota, Bearden High of Knoxville, Tenn. 194-6.75 (April 12)

Jordan Hawkins, Roxana 194-5 (April 13)

Carlos Aviles, Ventura High of Ventura, Cal. 194-1 (April 7)

Corey Moore, Jr., Liberty High of Henderson, Nev. 193-3 (April 14)

Jacob Lemmon, Fort Myers High of Fort Myers, Fla. 193-3 (March 24)

* statistics from athletic.net

ROXANA BOYS TRACK AND FIELD STATE MEDALISTS

Charles Wiley pole vault 1959 fourth (tied)

Dave Stanton shot put 1970 sixth

Scott Finke pole vault 1982 second

Erik Scott 110-meter high hurdles 1993 second

Erik Scott 300-meter intermediate hurdles 1993 first

Josh Coons 400-meter dash 1994 fourth

Aaron Scott 200-meter dash 1996 seventh

Matt Hartnett triple jump 2014 fifth

Jordan Hawkins discus 2016 fourth

Jordan Hawkins discus 2017 fourth

