Breaking away

When Dave Ames turned 70 in August, his family members had to come up with ideas to celebrate his birthday.

One of those ideas was having a bike ride around Granite City.

“We talked about doing a party, then we talked about doing a bike ride with friends and family,” said Claire Ames, daughter of the former Granite City boys soccer coach. “Then we decided we wanted to turn it into a fundraiser to give out a scholarship at the high school. So we kind of talked him into turning it into a fundraiser to help other kids.”

So the Ames family came up with the inaugural Steel City Ride Pedal with Pops on April 28. The 17-mile ride started and ended downtown at the Granite City Cinema.

“I’ve been talking about this for a number of years, mostly to my family,” Dave Ames said. “They were finally like, ‘You need to quit talking about it, get it organized and do it.’ We started on this back in August to set it up. We thought we would be able to do it in the fall, but with logistics, we couldn’t get it all done. Then we picked this date because it gave us more time obviously to get things arranged, and it worked pretty good.”

All proceeds from the ride were donated to the Granite City Scholarship Foundation to support graduating GCHS seniors.

“We needed something in town,” Dave Ames said. “We needed something that’s going to be positive publicity for the city and to get more people out riding.”

More than 30 cyclists rode around Granite City and onto the Madison County Transit bike trails. Ames’ wife, Linda, and son Brian also participated.

“We wanted to have a decent amount of people whose last name wasn’t Ames and we figured that once people heard about it and maybe saw us riding around town, they would join in next year,” Claire Ames said.

Dave Ames finished his ride in about an hour and a half. He said the roughest part of the ride was a gravel trail near the Chain of Rocks Canal.

“I enjoyed the ride a lot, other than the top of the levee,” the longtime soccer coach said. “The rest of the ride was pretty good. It was easy to go on. Most people don’t go see the canal or go that way. It’s something different.”

Ames started bike riding for leisure almost 20 years ago when he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

“I would bike every day if I could,” he said. “I’m a fair weather rider. If the weather is not good or it’s really too windy, I’m not fighting it. My average is between three to five days a week.”

Claire Ames said she was glad her father participated in the event.

“It’s awesome because he loves riding bikes,” she said. “He rides his bike almost every single day if he can. He has a little stationary one he rides at home. This is a perfect little fundraiser for him to do and for all of us to celebrate his life.”

