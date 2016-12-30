LaJarvia Brown headlined big year in local sports

She’s a Texas A&M Aggie now, but what LaJarvia Brown was able to do in May — her last appearance as an Alton Redbird — headlined a memorable 2016.

Brown headlined the calendar year with her four state medals, including two individual state championships, on May 21 at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium in Charleston for the Class 3A state meet. She won her third triple jump state title with a record leap of 42 feet, 1.75 inches in ‘16. Brown also snared the state crown in the 100-meter high hurdles in 13.89 seconds. She was then runner-up in the long jump at 19-2.5 and third in the 300-meter low hurdles at 43.47.

“LaJarvia was outstanding. She was phenomenal,” Alton head coach Terry Mitchell said in May. “I don’t know what else I can say about her.”

The 35 points as an individual at state helped propel the Redbirds to second place in the team standings, securing the first team state hardware in history for the AHS girls’ program.

“I don’t think all of this will really hit me until I get older,” Brown said after her historic day in May. “I just want to go into the (Alton) Hall of Fame someday.”

She was one of several area individuals who excelled on the state stage. East Alton-Wood River’s Zac Blasioli narrowly missed joining Brown as a state champion. He finished second at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament at the State Farm Arena in Champaign.

Blasioli fell 4-3 to Garrett Brachbill of Shelbyville in the title bout at 152 pounds, ending his junior season at 39-3.

“I’m coming back for it next year most definitely; there’s no stopping me,” Blasioli said following the state finals match.

Only time will tell if he can make top billing for the best of 2017 story.

His teammate and fellow junior Drew Sobol also brought home state hardware, finishing fourth at 106 pounds. Sobol also competed at the 2A state tournament for boys’ golf, where he finished 14th individually with a two-day score of 154. He found himself in a tie for first place after Day 1 at state.

Roxana had a couple of state placers in ‘16, too. Jarod Foiles finished sixth at 132 pounds at the 1A state wrestling tournament, while Jordan Hawkins was fourth in the discus at the 2A boys’ track and field meet.

Foiles graduated from Roxana High, but Hawkins, now just a junior, has time to grow his legend with the Shells.

He heaved the discus 164-2 at state but also holds the school record with a throw of 170-5.

“It was a great feeling. I still wish I would have gotten top three, but I was only a sophomore,” Hawkins said of his state medal.

He suffered a shoulder injury during football this season, so we’ll have to see how that affects his efforts in 2017.

Other local individuals to compete at the state level in ‘16 were: Katie Mans (Alton, girls’ track and field), Connor Broyles (Alton, wrestling), Alejandro Lopez (Alton, wrestling), Ashley Heistand (Alton, bowling), Silas Chapman (Alton, boys’ tennis), Jon Claywell (Marquette Catholic, boys’ tennis) Riley Vickrey (Marquette Catholic, girls’ cross country), Brandon Carpenter (Civic Memorial, wrestling), Zach Kincade (EA-WR, wrestling), Brenden Springman (EA-WR, boys’ cross country), Alex Maguire (Roxana, wrestling), Brett Nyswonger (Roxana, wrestling), Sydney Owsley (Roxana, girls’ tennis), Bailey Sharpmack (Roxana, girls’ golf).

Obviously Brown’s performance secured Alton’s second-place trophy at state on the team front for girls’ track and field, but there were other team successes at state in ‘16 for the area, too.

The Marquette Explorer girls’ soccer team was a highlight. The Explorers finished third in Class 1A in the spring of 2016.

After falling 3-0 to eventual 1A state champion Wheaton Academy, Marquette recovered to beat Williamsville 4-2 behind a hat trick from junior Annabelle Copeland in the third-place match.

The state tournament came after winning matches on penalty kicks in the sectional semifinals, sectional finals and super-sectionals.

Copeland said after the third-place match, “It’s motivation for next year, for sure. It’s sad that the seniors are leaving, but it also shows that we have enough players here that we can come back and do it again.”

Marquette also enjoyed success on the golf front. The girls’ golf team won its first regional championship in school history in 2016, but it was the boys who really turned some heads.

The Explorers won the Alton Tee-Off Classic, the Catholic Tournament, small-school crowns at the Madison County Tournament and the Dick Gerber Invitational and then cruised to Class 2A regional and sectional titles. They were even third at the stacked 35-team Mattoon Invitational.

Unfortunately, at state they weren’t able to build on their 2015 finish. For the second straight season Marquette took seventh, this time tying with Champaign Central.

It wasn’t the state finals the Explorers had hoped for, but it didn’t blemish a superb run to get to state.

“One tournament doesn’t define a team or an individual, for that matter,” Marquette senior Michael Holtz said after the state tournament.

Other team successes in 2016 were: the Alton boys’ basketball team and CM girls’ basketball team, which both advanced to sectional finals; and the Marquette boys’ basketball team, which went to the sectional semifinals. The Roxana boys’ cross country team advanced to state for the first time in program history in ‘16. Alton’s boys’ bowling squad qualified for state for the third straight season in Jeff Woszczynski’s final year at the helm of the program.

Bethalto’s ice hockey team (14-11) enjoyed success in the MVCHA, falling in the 1A finals series to Collinsville.

Three Greater Alton football teams made the playoffs: Marquette (7-3), CM (5-5) and EA-WR (6-4). All three lost opening-round games. The Oilers made the postseason for the first time since 2006, also enjoying their first winning campaign since then.

Another big moment in 2016 was CM’s Allie Troeckler passing Katie Broadway to become the all-time leading scoring in girls’ basketball for the Eagles. Troeckler achieved the monumental feat on Dec. 12.

A slew of successful coaches and administrators also resigned or retired in ‘16. They will all be missed.

CM athletics director Steve Carey and Alton assistant AD Joe Hook topped that list with years of experience and respect built up in the area.

Even AdVantage News lost its own Steve Porter to retirement after 40-plus years covering sports in the Greater Alton area and beyond.

The most tragic moment was the loss of Alton girls’ tennis coach Robert Logan. He lost a long battle with cancer at the age of 30. His death rocked the Greater Alton area. He will never be forgotten.

Whatever happened, the ups and downs of 2016 made it a memorable year in Greater Alton sports. Let’s hope 2017 can be even better.

