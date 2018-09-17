"Brutal" pro wrestling match on tap Friday

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will host an all-ages professional wrestling event on Friday.

This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, American Maid Cleaning Service, and Computer Specialists, will be at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5-12 are $5. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advance tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

The monumental main event match-up has already been signed for this event. In a return encounter from RIOT on the River on Aug. 3, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge will challenge for the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship against the reigning champion “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze. After the events of Dynamo Pro Wrestling’s Back to School Bash on Aug. 25, this match will be another landmark match in Dynamo Pro Wrestling history. This match will be for the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship … with lumberjacks surrounding the ring with leather straps. There will be nowhere to run. There will be nowhere to hide. This match will be one of the most brutal, intense matches in Dynamo Pro Wrestling history. Come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling returns to the Concordia Turners Gymnasium.

For more information about Dynamo Pro Wrestling, visit the website.

