Building the game of hockey

Wood River native Larry Thatcher was inducted into the St. Louis Hockey Hall of Fame on Oct. 7 as a builder, recognized for his role in popularizing the game of ice hockey in the Metro East.

Thatcher is the founder and manager of the East Alton Ice Arena. The year-round rink has been in operation since 1994, offering residents a place to learn and play ice hockey and figure-skating, as well as playing host to recreational events such as public skating and hockey games.

“Honestly, I still can’t believe that they inducted me out of all the people that are deserving. I’m very honored by it,” Thatcher said. “I feel blessed and lucky. No way in the world would I have ever thought they would have bestowed this on me, ever. With all the other deserving people, they nominated me.”

The Hall of Fame Committee honored Thatcher as being one of the leading volunteers for amateur hockey in the greater St Louis area, having helped in the construction and management of the East Alton Ice Arena as well as building the MVCHA high school league, and rebuilding and coaching both the SIUE and Roxana High School hockey programs. Thatcher has also been playing and coaching the game of hockey since he was a child in the 1960s. Thatcher maintains a well-known and reputable name among the Metro East’s hockey communities.

“I rarely go someplace that I don’t run into somebody that I know that played for me or played against me or has worked down here,” Thatcher said.

Thatcher’s road to being a hall of fame builder started back in July 1992, when he was sitting in his office at the Shell Oil Refinery trying to think of ways to get ice time for his hockey club. The only rinks on the Illinois side of the river were seasonal, and traveling to St. Louis was expensive and time-consuming. After some thought, he decided to contact several prominent area residents who all had something in common: kids who played hockey. He was eventually able to gather 11 people and propose the idea of trying to get a year-round rink built somewhere in the Metro East.

“I found 11 guys who were prominent on the east side,” Thatcher said. “I don’t think I could have found a better mix of people; we were all dedicated to one thing, and that was getting it built.”

Thatcher was so efficient in getting together the resources and people necessary to build the rink that the village of East Alton offered him the job of rink manager once the facility was up and running. Thatcher promptly quit his job at Shell Oil and accepted the position.

“It was a risk, but I’m glad we did it,” Thatcher said. “If we would have listened to everyone that told us we couldn’t get it done, we wouldn’t have gotten it done. I have a letter on my wall here, and it’s the letter that I sent out to those 11 guys back in ‘92.”

Fast forward 25 years, and there are now 12 area high school club teams that play at the East Alton Ice Arena along with the Twin Bridges Lightning amateur hockey program, the SIUE Cougars club hockey team and the East Alton Skating Academy, making the rink a major landmark.

“I enjoy the fact that I have been here 22 years, and our board members trusted me to do this,” he said. “I think our rink has the reputation of being one of the best rinks in the whole St. Louis area.”

Thatcher was nominated for the Hall of Fame by one of the members of the St. Louis County Police team, which he coaches in his spare time. After being nominated, he needed an affirmative vote of at least three-fourths of the voting membership of the Hall of Fame Board, which selects inductees every year. There are five categories of honorees: Administrator, Announcer, Builder, Coach, Player, and Referee.

“I consider myself a coach but builder; I like that. I’ve worn a lot of hats in this,” Thatcher said. “I love the building part; I love the fact that there are kids from Jerseyville who play hockey.”

Once the board selects the honorees to be inducted, they send a plaque to the family of the honoree and ask that they present it as a surprise.

In Thatcher’s case, he was told the family of fallen Officer Blake Snyder wanted to meet about holding an event at the ice rink on a 7-below night in December 2016.

“I had no idea what was going on,” he said. “I’m looking around the room and I see all these different people from different times in my life that don’t necessarily correlate with each other and I’m thinking, ‘What is going on?’”

His grandson ran up and presented him with the packaged plaque, which he opened and immediately realized what the gathering was about.

“As soon as I saw the logo, then it dawned on me I knew what was going on,” he said. “They got me good; I had no clue.”

To this day, Thatcher remains thankful and surprised for the honor.

“I can’t tell you how happy that makes me that hockey has affected kids in a positive way,” Thatcher said. “To this day, it means so much to me when a kid comes up to me and tells me I made a difference for them. I call those instances ‘trophies of the heart.’ They can’t break, they don’t tarnish and most of all nobody can take them away from you.”

