Bulls wrestling club competes in national tournaments

× Expand Joseph Lathwood secures top position in his bout against Cason Wyrick. Lathwood went on to win the match 10-1.

A local youth wrestling club posted impressive results at two national tournaments in November.

Flo Tulsa Kickoff Classic

The Bulls sent three wrestlers to the Flo Tulsa Kickoff Classic the weekend of Nov. 16-18. This tournament is considered one of the toughest youth preseason tournaments, taking in up to 1,800 wrestlers and bringing in competitors from all over the nation.

Bryce Griffin led the way for the Bulls, winning second place in the 12U, 92 pounds bracket. Griffin won his first match by pin in 45 seconds before losing a 4-2 decision in the quarterfinals to Bo Koedam of Iowa. Griffin battled back through the consolation bracket, winning his final five matches and avenging his earlier defeat to Koedam by winning 7-1 in the consolation semifinals.

Noah Thomas (8U, 49 pounds) and Joseph Lathwood (12U, 76 pounds) both finished the tournament 2-2 just off the medal podium. Lathwood lost his matches to the champion and sixth-place finisher in an 18-man bracket. Thomas lost his matches to the second- and sixth-place finisher in a 15-man bracket.

Winter Nationals

Eleven Bulls competed at the USA Wrestling Winter Nationals on Nov. 17 at Calumet High School in Gary, Ind. More than 550 grapplers from around the Midwest competed in this yearly national tournament.

Braden Rayner (8U, 55 pounds), Hudson Wesley (8U, 75 pounds), and Bradley Ruckman (12U, 70 pounds) all finished second for the Bulls. Brody Rayner (6U, 50 pounds) placed fifth in the event for the Bulls.

Several other Bulls wrestled tough but just missed the podium, including Nolan Hasenjaeger (8U, 50 pounds), Leland Logan (8U, 65 pounds), Ignacio Figueroa (10U, 55 pounds), Avery Jaime (10U, 60 pounds) Brady Hasenjaeger (10U, 60 pounds), Brody Johnson (10U, 70 pounds), and Mason Bryant (10U, 70 pounds).

