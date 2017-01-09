CHEERLEADING: Alton finishes fifth at ICCA state

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton High varsity cheerleading team finished fifth in the co-ed division at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association State Championships on Jan. 7-8 in Springfield.

Alton, Civic Memorial and Roxana turned in strong showings at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association State Championships over the weekend in Springfield.

Alton placed fifth in the co-ed varsity division, Civic Memorial finished sixth in the medium varsity division and Roxana came in eighth in the small varsity division.

In the junior high state competition, Alton Middle School was third in the large-school division,Trimpe placed fourth in the medium-school division and Roxana finished ninth in the small-school division.