CHEERLEADING: Edwardsville qualifies for IHSA state

The Edwardsville cheerleading team qualified for state competition for the fourth straight year after placing third in the large-school division of the IHSA Normal West Sectional on Saturday.

The Tigers finished with a score of 85.64 to earn a trip to the IHSA state finals on Friday and Saturday at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington. Joliet West won the sectional with a 90.97 and Neuqua Valley placed second with a 90.53.

Plainfield East and Minooka placed fourth and fifth, respectively, and also clinched state berths.

Earlier this month, Edwardsville won the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state championship for the second straight year and for the third time in the last four years after placing first out of 10 teams in state competition at Springfield.

