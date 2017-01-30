CHEERLEADING: Edwardsville qualifies for IHSA state

× Expand Submitted photo The Edwardsville cheerleading team qualified for state competition for the fourth year in a row after placing third in the Normal West Sectional on Saturday. Members include (front row, left to right) Morgan Goebel, Maddie McDaniel, Jasmyn Kloster, Jordan Bielicke, Taylor Marrs, Emma Moore; (second row) Rachel Mullican, Kaitlyn Kent, Hannah Stubits, Taegan Riley, Emily Voss, Lindsey Dial, Paige Way; (third row) Abby Davey, Morgan Allen, Micah Summers, Grace Hauch, Kylea Dietz, Tara Colligan; (fourth row) Alyx Smith, Abbie Carpenter, Drea Hoedebeck, Mia Dalla Riva, Sydney Weber, Cyrina Beckmann.

The Edwardsville cheerleading team qualified for state competition for the fourth straight year after placing third in the large-school division of the IHSA Normal West Sectional on Saturday.

The Tigers finished with a score of 85.64 to earn a trip to the IHSA state finals on Friday and Saturday at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington. Joliet West won the sectional with a 90.97 and Neuqua Valley placed second with a 90.53.

Plainfield East and Minooka placed fourth and fifth, respectively, and also clinched state berths.

Earlier this month, Edwardsville won the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state championship for the second straight year and for the third time in the last four years after placing first out of 10 teams in state competition at Springfield.