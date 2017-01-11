CHEERLEADING: Edwardsville wins ICCA state title

× Expand Submitted photo The Edwardsville cheerleading team won the ICCA state championship on Jan. 7 in Springfield. Members include (front row, left to right) Morgan Goebel, Maddie McDaniel, Jasmyn Kloster, Jordan Bielicke, Taylor Marrs, Emma Moore; (second row) Rachel Mullican, Kaitlyn Kent, Hannah Stubits, Taegan Riley, Emily Voss, Lindsey Dial, Paige Way; (third row) Abby Davey, Morgan Allen, Micah Summers, Grace Hauch, Kylea Dietz, Tara Colligan; (fourth row) Alyx Smith, Abbie Carpenter, Drea Hoedebeck, Mia Dalla Riva, Sydney Weber, Cyrina Beckmann.

The Edwardsville Tigers’ cheerleading team won the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state championship for the second year in a row and for the third time in the last four years after placing first out of 10 teams in state competition on Jan. 7-8 at the Prairie Capitol Convention Center in Springfield.

Oswego East, Carl Sandburg, Romeoville, Granite City, O’Fallon, Belleville East, Warrenville South, Belleville West and Oak Park-River Forest round out the top 10.

EHS also placed third out of four teams in the large junior varsity division.