CHEERLEADING: Edwardsville wins ICCA state title

The Edwardsville Tigers’ cheerleading team won the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state championship for the second year in a row and for the third time in the last four years after placing first out of 10 teams in state competition on Jan. 7-8 at the Prairie Capitol Convention Center in Springfield.

Oswego East, Carl Sandburg, Romeoville, Granite City, O’Fallon, Belleville East, Warrenville South, Belleville West and Oak Park-River Forest round out the top 10.

EHS also placed third out of four teams in the large junior varsity division.

