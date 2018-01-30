CHEERLEADING: Sectional champs

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana cheerleaders won the small school division 2 crown at the Waterloo Sectional on Jan. 27 and are headed to the IHSA state competition on Friday and Saturday. Pictured in the front row: seniors, Mya Fay, Alyssa Autery, Kelsey Foiles, Paige Vandiver, Makinley Arnett. In the middle row: juniors, Bella Scheibe, Madison Flatt, Emily Brinkley, Katie Graham. In the back row: sophomores, Kortni Laws, Anna McLain, Hannah White, Valerie Nyswonger and freshman Jayln Hoormann.

The Roxana cheer squad is heading to the IHSA state competition on Friday and Saturday in Bloomington after winning a Waterloo Sectional title on Jan. 27.

The Shells scored a 74.46 to win the small team division 2 bracket of the Waterloo Sectional. State is at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Members of the Roxana varsity cheer team include, Mya Fay, Alyssa Autery, Kelsey Foiles, Paige Vandiver, Makinley Arnett, Bella Scheibe, Madison Flatt, Emily Brinkley, Katie Graham, Kortni Laws , Anna McLain, Hannah White, Valerie Nyswonger and Jayln Hoormann.