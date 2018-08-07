CHEERLEADING: Shaping up

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

The Alton Middle School cheer squad is preparing for the upcoming school year.

Every Monday and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. during the summer the AMS cheerleaders grind it out at Iron House CrossFit at 2920 Greenwood Ln. in Godfrey. The girls work on core, cardio and strength training with trainer Leslie Elkins.

Alton School District No. 11 starts the 2018-19 school year on Aug. 20.

