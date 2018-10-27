Civic Memorial grad still excelling on the mat

× Expand Civic Memorial graduate Eric Huebner won a gold medal in the 100+ kg at the Combat Wrestling World Championships in St. Louis on Oct. 20-21, while also helping the U.S. collect the team gold. Huebner (standing in the middle of the back row) is holding the American flag.

The Combat Wrestling World Championships took place in St. Louis on Oct. 20-21 and it was a weekend Civic Memorial graduate Eric Huebner, 31, won’t soon forget.

Huebner won gold in the 100+ kg division, helping the USA squad win gold as a team at the event. Bulgaria nabbed silver and Canada earned bronze at the event. The victory was another notch in the belt for Huebner, who, in 27 years of involvement in wrestling, has seen just about everything.

At CM he was a standout wrestler, earning all-state honors at 160 pounds in 2005 when he finished fifth in Class AA. He went on to wrestle in college at Missouri Valley College — an NAIA school — and later spent time competing in jiu-jitsu.

Huebner was an assistant coach for the East Alton-Wood River wrestling squad and helped Zac Blasioli and Drew Sobol advance to the state tournament, where Blasioli won the state championship at 132 in 2017.

Huebner discovered the world of Combat Wrestling during his journey through the wrestling world. He started going to FICW (International Combat Wrestling Federation) competitions and discovered that he had a knack for it.

Combat Wrestling combines techniques from freestyle, Roman-Greco wrestling and jiu-jitsu. It is primarily focused on takedowns and has a point system based on the different ways of taking an opponent from his feet to the mat.

Huebner relishes in the takedown aspect of Combat Wrestling, as his experience with traditional wrestling formats as well as jiu-jitsu come in handy.

“The rules for combat wrestling fit my style really well,” he said. “I’m an on-my-feet guy; I really like attacks and takedowns rather than being on the ground. I accomplished a lot in jiu-jitsu and in wrestling, so bringing those two worlds together was perfect for me.

“It’s kind of like a MMA fight, a guy might be getting beat up, but they can throw that one punch that just knocks somebody out. I could be beating a guy 10-0, and all of a sudden get knee-barred or arm-barred, and all of a sudden that person is dangerous.”

At the World Championships, Huebner had three matches in a round-robin format. He defeated the defending world champ, Bulgarian Preslav Kulekov, as well as fellow American Keith Steinacher. Kulekov later disputed a point in his match against Huebner, forcing the two to face off again, but Huebner was again victorious, locking up the gold medal.

To qualify for the World Championships, Huebner had to first compete in an event at Parkway Central High School in St Louis, where he went 3-0 in an 8-person, single elimination bracket.

Leading up to the event, he trained for five weeks with a strict regimen of five to six practices a week. His routine involved lifting weights three times a week, visits to the chiropractor and applying ice and tape to his body.

“I feel like my body is held together by tape,” he said.

Aside from all the training and conditioning, Huebner also gives a lot of credit for his success to his time coaching, which allowed him to understand the sport from a different perspective.

“Coaching was really good,” he said. “I got to go back to fundamentals, which I hadn’t gone over since I was five, six years old. I’ve had 27 years of competition in wrestling and jiu-jitsu, so getting to see it from the other side of the mat was actually really interesting.”

The most difficult part of coaching, he recalls, is the emotion.

“The emotion of coaching was way worse ... to see my boys get hurt or lose a match that they needed, or Drew Sobol losing at state when he never should have lost, is gut-wrenching,” Huebner says. “To care about those boys that much and then see them lose, I take losses much better, when I lose, than seeing them lose.”

While losing is something Huebner hasn’t had to worry about much in his career so far, he knows age will eventually catch up to him, so he is trying to enjoy the final years of his competitive career.

“I’m going to continue doing what I’m doing until my body won’t keep up,” Huebner says. “I’ll still try out for nationals and do bigger competitions.”

Regardless of how much longer he is able to wrestle, Huebner knows there are other priorities that will take place over all the wrestling accolades.

“My oldest is five, so she is starting to get involved in sports and I’d like to be there full time for her.”

MEN: 100+ KG

Gold — Eric Huebner USA

Silver — Preslav Kulekov BULGARIA

Bronze — Keith Steinacher USA

TEAM STANDINGS

1 — USA

2 — Bulgaria

3 — Canada

4 — Japan

