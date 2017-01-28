Civic Memorial wrestling taking flight

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz CM senior Brandon Carpenter (right) and Roxana’s Tyriek Holmes lock arms early in a 195-pound match Jan. 18 in Bethalto. Carpenter is looking to lead a resurgence for Eagle wrestling.

At the end of the 2015-16 season, the Civic Memorial wrestling team was a sober sight.

There were only 5 kids on the roster. They were winless as a team in the Mississippi Valley Conference. They finished 24th out of 29 schools in the 2015 Mascoutah Invitational and 8th out of 9 teams at the Class 2A Triad Regional.

It looked like the wrestling program at CM was in bad shape, had it not been for two names: Brandon Carpenter and Chris Jordan.

Carpenter, a senior who last season was the lone Class 2A state qualifier for CM at 182 pounds, finished a win short of the medal round at state, losing via an ultimate tiebreaker. He won three consecutive matches at the Triad Regional by pins to finish first in the 182-pound weight class, finishing with an overall record of 27-6 on the year.

Entering this week Carpenter was ranked 5th in the state at 195 and owned an overall record of 25-2 for the ‘16-17 season.

“I kind of expected it to be a good year, coming off of last year being a point away from placing, and I put in some time in the off-season and really worked to get stronger for this season so hopefully I can place this year,” Carpenter said.

This year Carpenter has had a much better supporting cast, thanks in part to the efforts of Jordan, the first-year head coach. Jordan coached at Mount Zion last year and was a junior high coach at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville prior to that. He has worked to revamp the wrestling program for the Eagles.

This year’s team is much larger and includes several freshmen who show a lot of promise.

“That was something that we wanted to focus on, was getting more kids out. We were able to get 28 kids out on the team and right now we have 17 kids on the team,” Jordan said.

Getting kids to come out to try wrestling is one thing, getting them to stick with it is another. But with the kind of atmosphere he and Carpenter are building at CM, Jordan feels like the future is a lot brighter than it was just one year ago.

“Wrestling is a sport where we come to practice and everybody is moving all the time,” Jordan said. “There are no lines, nobody is waiting for their turn to catch a football or shoot a layup, everyone is moving all the time. You get kids out and you have to build relationships with them and convince them that this is good for them and is going to benefit them in the long run.

“Obviously wresting is a lot like life, you know; you wake up, you’re tired, but you still have to go to work.”

Carpenter reinforced Jordan’s sentiment about hard work, saying that having the numbers they have this year really helps.

“I think this year we have really grown in numbers and it has helped win a few more meets and got a lot more younger kids out that can grow into the sport and get better,” Carpenter said. “I think you just have to get them out on the mat and see what it’s like. It’s not for everybody, but the kids that like it will hopefully stick around and keep going with it.”

Carpenter added that while any person can be a wrestler, being successful is another matter.

“I think it takes a special person to succeed, but I think anyone can come out and do it,” Carpenter said.

One of the elements of wrestling both Jordan and Carpenter say is important in teaching a young squad is how to learn from losses.

“It’s hard; I never had an undefeated season as a wrestler and that first loss every year was excruciatingly hard,” Jordan said.

The key to helping kids overcome those losses is support, according to Jordan. The younger the wrestler, the easier it is for the student-athlete to overcome adversity.

“Sometimes you just have to be there. You don’t always have to say something, you just have to be there, you have to say, ‘OK, you’ve got some work to do, let’s build on this.’ And it’s a lot easier with freshmen and sophomores than it is with juniors and seniors, because they expect more out of themselves,” Jordan said.

Fortunately for Jordan, losing isn’t something he expects to have to put up with for much longer. The freshman and sophomore classes at CM show a lot of promise.

Starting in the lower weights at 126, the Eagles have Nash Sine, who Jordan says has come a long way since starting his wrestling career.

At 138 they have Brady Christeson, whose father, Jason, was a state champion with CM. So far this year Christeson has placed at the CM Tournament, the Mascoutah Tournament and the Carbondale Tournament.

At 145 the Eagles have 2 freshmen starting, Trevor Tendick and Gavin Witsken, who Jordan says are both working extremely hard.

“Trevor had never wrestled before this year and he came out and he has given it all he has. Gavin had wrestled a little bit, but he is finding his niche getting some wins,” Jordan said.

Michael Spurgeson, also a freshman, wrestles at 182.

“I call him my bulldozer because he is going to put some size on him,” Jordan said. “He’s one of the tallest kids on the team and as a freshman we are going to keep him at that weight and we are extremely excited about him.”

The Eagles look to make their presence felt at the 2A Jersey Regional on Feb. 4. The postseason road continues at the Mascoutah Sectional on Feb. 11 and the individual state tournament at Champaign’s State Farm Arena on Feb. 16-18.

