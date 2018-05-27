CLASS 3A BOYS TRACK STATE NOTEBOOK: Second place for GCHS’ O’Keefe

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

CHARLESTON — Andrew O’Keefe was 800th of a second from being a state champion on Saturday at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

For most that would be a crushing blow, but for the upbeat Granite City junior it’s just fuel for the fire.

“I feel so good right now,” O’Keefe said. “If anybody is talking that I got denied a state championship, I would say I got second place in state and I wasn’t supposed to, so I don’t really care.

“I’m ready to go into next year.”

O’Keefe turned in a time of 4:11.68 in the Class 3A 1,600-meter run. State champion Dylan Jacobs of Orland Park (Sandburg) ran it in 4:11.60.

The GCHS junior charged out in the front of the pack with about 400 meters to go and built a commanding lead, but down the home stretch Jacobs closed the gap quickly. It made for a photo finish.

“I didn’t know (he was gaining on me),” he said. “The crowd was getting a little suspiciously loud and then right when I thought I was state champion I saw him, but it’s OK.”

O’Keefe admitted he doesn’t know where the big push to get out in front came from. He just willed himself out in front.

“I don’t know how I did that,” O’Keefe said. “Before the race I prayed to have peace. I knew my body was going to hurt really bad, but I pushed through it anyway. To come out here and perform like that, I just want to thank the Lord and all the people who have supported me. I’m so happy for that.”

The Edwardsville Tigers had five entries on Saturday’s finals, but only one medalist. It comes the heels of the Tigers winning the 3A team state championship a year ago.

Junior Amari Brooks secured a sixth place medal in the discus with a throw of 165-05.

Maybe the biggest moment for EHS was junior Roland Prenzler winning the first heat of the 3,200-meter run. Prenzler threw his arms in the air with exuberance after turning in a time of 9:27.15. Unfortunately, it turned out to just get him 13th place after the second heat was completed.

Other competitors on the day for Edwardsville were senior Francesco Romano in the 800-meter run (1:57.08), senior Blake Neville in the pole vault (14-00) and sophomore Kenyon Johnson in the long jump (22-04.50).