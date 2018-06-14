Climbing the ladder

× Expand photo by Theo Tate John Venne is the new Granite City wrestling coach for the 2018-19 season.

John Venne was the last Granite City wrestler to win a state championship, capturing a title in the 160-pound division in 1996.

Now as the new Warriors’ head coach, Venne hopes to see some Granite City wrestlers on the top of the podium in the future.

“I’m tired of being the last one,” Venne said. “It sounds good, but when you’re the last one, it doesn’t sound good. After being this long, it doesn’t sound good anymore.”

Venne replaces George Kirgan as head coach after two stints as assistant coach. He worked as assistant from 2002-2004 and 2006-2018. He headed the Cahokia program from 2004-2006.

Venne said he’s thrilled to head a wrestling program with a strong winning tradition. Granite City has almost 1,500 wins in its 85-year history and has 75 all-state medalists.

“It’s definitely great to be the head coach of my old school,” said Venne, who graduated from GCHS in 1996. “I went to school here and I wrestled here. I spent a lot of time in this wrestling room as a wrestler first, then as an assistant coach. Now that I’m the head coach, it’s just a step up. I’m definitely looking forward to it and I’m hoping for some big things and good stuff next season and also for the future.”

Venne will take over a Granite City team that finished 14-7 overall and 4-3 in Southwestern Conference matches last winter, but didn’t have any state qualifiers, making it the first time in team history the Warriors didn’t send any wrestlers to Champaign.

“The ultimate goal is to get kids to the state tournament, get them some matches at the state tournament and get them on the podium at the state tournament,” Venne said.

The new Granite City coach said a large group of freshmen could help his team turn in a strong season next winter.

“It might be the best overall group of eighth-graders coming in since I was an eighth-grader, and that was quite a while ago,” he said. “That goes to show some things what (Coolidge Middle School wrestling coaches) Scott Penny and Allen Kirgan have been doing in Coolidge lately. They had a great team this past year and we’re going to get a lot of those kids.”

The Warriors also will return their top wrestler, Reide Wilson, next year. Wilson, who will be a junior, finished with 28 wins and won a regional title last winter.

“Reide Wilson is going to be a guy who has a lot of upside,” Venne said. “He has a ton of talent and potential. He’s a heck of an athlete.”

Venne said his team will be busy during the off-season.

“We’re planning on going to a couple of off-season tournaments and getting into a couple of camps and getting that stuff in,” he said. “We have our Friday tournament that we host later in June. There’s a dual team tournament we’re going to in June during Father’s Day weekend. We’re looking at a camp in July to take guys to. All of that extra work and putting that time and work in is really what it comes down to.”

State champs

1938 — Bob Bayer, 135

1940 — Bill Haven, 125

1945 — Charles Merzian, 105

1946 — Charles Merzian, 112

1957 — George Nemeth, 95

1958 — George Nemeth, 103

1967 — Bill Fuchs, 103

1969 — Bob Miller, 103

1995 — T.J. Slay, 130

1996 — John Venne, 160

