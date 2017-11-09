Cloud nine

Emma Cox was all smiles after competing in the IHSA Springfield Sectional as a freshman for the Granite City girls swimming team last year.

She left Eisenhower Pool with three medals, placing third in the 500-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke and helping the 400-yard freestyle relay team finish sixth.

“We were so excited to be there,” Cox said. “When we won the medal (in the relay), we were ecstatic.”

Now a sophomore, Cox is setting her sights on qualifying for the state meet for the first time. She and the Warriors will compete in the Edwardsville Sectional on Nov. 11 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.

“I would lose my mind,” Cox said. “That would be awesome. Hopefully, my team would support me.”

The meet starts with the diving competition at 10 a.m., followed by the swim competition at 1 p.m. The top finisher in each event qualifies for the state meet Nov. 17-18 at New Trier High School in Winnetka.

Cox is one of nine members on the Granite City swimming team. The others are Jordan Briggs, Riley Hatfield, Brooke Hudson, Rebecca Loftus, Whitney Klee, Phylicia Pillow, Emily Schulz and Claire Sykes. Most of them compete with the Paddlers Pirates swim club during the summer.

“I remember in my sophomore year, we had barely enough to make a relay,” Schulz said. “Now we could probably make like three, so that’s exciting. Just all of us know each other and I think that’s what bring us all together, and hopefully during Paddlers season, we’ll still be close.”

Cox helped the Warriors finish second in the Southern Illinois High School (SIHS) Championships on Nov. 2 in Edwardsville. Granite City scored 275 points in the five-team meet. Edwardsville won with 452.

“They swam really well,” Granite City coach Linda Ames said. “Most of them haven’t swam since the end of July. We appreciate the work Paddlers does, Emma’s coach does and Phylicia’s coach does and they all swam well today. I think we have a lot to be proud of for not having a pool and not having a team and coming up here and doing a good job.”

Cox placed second in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and helped the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams finish fourth.

“I felt pretty good,” said Cox, who won the 500 freestyle in last year’s SIHS meet. “The competition was tough, but I hung in there. I’m kind of out of shape because I did marching band in the summer, so I practiced a little less, but I’ll come back at the sectionals and hopefully that ‘W’.”

The sophomore said she is thrilled her team is coming back to Edwardsville to compete in sectionals.

“We’re all going to do great,” she said. “We’re all going to come back prepared this time since none of us were really prepared for this one.”

Schulz and Hudson, both seniors, will compete at sectionals for the final time. Both are also cheerleaders at GCHS.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Hudson said. “I’m excited that I get to swim one last time.”

In last year’s sectionals, Cox swam a 5:23 in the 500 freestyle and a 1:02.76 in the 100 backstroke. She competed in a 400 freestyle relay team that included Schulz, Claire Ames and Isabella Roberts.

The relay team finished with a 4:26.17, making it the first time Granite City earned a medal in a relay at sectionals.

“To get sixth at sectionals was the best feeling ever,” Schulz said.

Cox, who also helped the 200 medley relay team place 10th at sectionals, said she enjoyed the trip to Springfield in ‘16.

“That was pretty fun,” she said. “I didn’t really know anybody at the first meet (the SIHS meet) last year, but on the way up to Springfield, we all got to know each other and we had a lot of fun.”

Cox competes with the Rockwood Swim Club in Fenton, Mo. Since she joined the team at age 8, Cox was a valuable performer.

She won the 50 and 100 backstroke races at the Ozark Long Course Championships and placed in the top eight in the 100 backstroke in the USA Central Zone Championship in ‘14. She qualified and competed in the Northridge Area Swimming Association short course meet in Clearwater, Fla., and participated in the Ozark Central Zones meet in Topeka, Kan., in ‘15.

Cox, 16, also plays the clarinet for the Granite City Marching Warriors. She helped the band earn grand champion honors in three competitions this year.

Hudson said she’s happy Cox returned to the GCHS swimming team for another year.

“I love Emma,” she said. “She’s a really great asset to our team. We’re really hoping that she can go to state this year.”

