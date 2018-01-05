CM chemistry

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Civic Memorial Eagles pose with the Deck the Halls with Basketballs Holiday Tournament title trophy in Jerseyville on Dec. 29. CM beat Carrollton 68-36 in the title game and outscored its opponents 295-110 in 4 games in Jerseyville. The Eagles entered the week with a 15-1 record.

The Civic Memorial Eagles are off to a sensational start to the 2017-18 season.

After winning the Deck the Halls with Basketballs Holiday Tournament in Jerseyville on Dec. 29, the Eagles were perched at 15-1 and owned their second tournament championship of the season. They also won the Taylorville Thanksgiving Tournament to kick off the season.

CM blasted Carrollton 68-36 in the finals in Jerseyville, forcing the Hawks into 30 turnovers in the game. For the tournament, the Eagles outscored their opponents 295-110 in 4 games.

It was just a dominant team performance. Senior Kaylee Eaton was named tourney MVP, while sophomores Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus earned all-tournament team honors.

It’s hard to imagine the Eagles as being better than they were a year ago, when they went 31-3 and reached the super-sectional round of the playoffs. They only lost 44-39 to Rochester in the supers to deny their first trip to the Class 3A state tournament.

All-time leading scorer Allie Troeckler graduated from last year’s team and the only other player lost was role player Annika Ochs. Troeckler — now a freshman at SIUE — scored a whopping 2,677 points for CM. She also leads the program in rebounds with 1,090.

It’s not better without Troeckler, but it has been more balanced and different in ‘17-18.

“It’s definitely more of a team mentality now,” Eaton said. “It was always good to have Allie to fall back on, but now we have to work harder as a team and I think we’re doing a really good job of coming out and showing we’re more than just Allie. She was a great player and I don’t want to take anything away from her. I was blessed to play with her and I’m just glad we’re getting the success we’re getting now.”

Head coach Jonathan Denney, who is in his 12th season at the helm of the program, said this season is just a matter of kids growing up in the system and playing as a balanced, cohesive unit.

“It’s a different dynamic,” Denney said. “We’ve got basketball players up and down the lineup and kids that are role players and young kids that are going to be great down the road. The great thing is no matter what the score is, no matter who is in the game, our kids are playing hard. That’s not just me saying that, that’s the opposing coaches. They’re just so impressed how up and down the lineup our kids get after it and play the right way. That’s a tribute to how hard they work in practice and a tribute to them understanding the system and coming up through the system.

“I think what they always knew was Allie was a big-time player that could get a rebound, or get a basket almost any time she wanted, and they kind of played off that as role players. Now you’ve got role players that have been around and are good players themselves and it’s their turn, their time. I think they know that, they appreciate that and they’re accepting that, and they’re doing a great job with it.”

The starting lineup consists of seniors Alaira Tyus and Eaton, sophomores Kourtland Tyus and Hall and freshman Tori Standefer. Throw in bench contributors like seniors Hannah Schmidt, Tori Pfeifer and Monica Baker as well as junior Kaylee Klaustermeier and freshman Hannah Sontag, along with a few others gaining minutes, and there is depth and consistency on the Eagles.

“Last year we were a team and this year we’re still a team,” Hall said. “The team part hasn’t changed; it’s the scoring part, really. It’s more divided up, which makes us harder to guard.

“This year you definitely can’t sit back and watch things go by. You have to put yourself out there or otherwise things won’t get done, especially since we don’t have Allie.”

Kourtland Tyus added, “We’re a lot more confident, basically because we know we can’t rely on one person and we know we have everybody’s backs.

“It’s a lot harder for the other teams, because they don’t know what to expect. Anyone can lead us in scoring.”

Eaton is glad to see the growth of the younger kids in the lineup. It’s helping make her and Alaira Tyus’ jobs easier as leaders on the court.

“We definitely knew (Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus) were going to be a big impact on our team and we knew what they had and I’m just glad they’re showing it,” Eaton said. “Anna Hall is coming out strong the last couple of games and I’m just really proud of her.

“(Tori Standefer) has been handling the ball pretty well, helping Kourtland out, too.”

The younger Tyus sister admitted having Standefer share the point guard duties has opened up her possibilities on offense.

“It’s a little easier to be able to score on the offensive end and it helps my defense a lot taking a break from the point,” she said.

Denney raved about the growth of Hall and Kourtland Tyus and their contributions in their second seasons as starters on the team.

“I looked at pictures of both of them last year and they went from girls to women, and I expect that to continue,” Denney said of the sophomore duo.

“A lot of how they’re playing and who they are, you can go back to Allie. Allie really took those kids under her wing last year as freshmen and knew they had special abilities and I think she kind of molded them. You see that with Anna Hall, she’s giving that Allie play. I’m never going to say she’s Allie Troeckler, but she’s playing like her and doing things Allie did, and Kourtland is mature beyond her years and can do a lot of things as our floor general.”

Throw in that senior leadership from Eaton and Alaira Tyus and the three contributing seniors off the bench and it’s been a complete team thus far in ‘17-18. Eaton is CM’s leading scorer at 16.2 points per game.

“I told (Eaton and Alaira Tyus) in the summer, ‘If you don’t play the way you’re supposed to play, then we’re not going to be as good as we’re supposed to be, because you’ve been through the battles, suffered the heartbreaks in the postseason. You’re the ones that have to drive this team,’” Denney said of his two senior starters. “At the same time you’ve got Hannah Schmidt, Tori Pfeifer and Monica Baker who don’t get a lot of press, or get a lot of stats, but they do all those dirty things that make us a better team and they really accept their roles. When you’ve got seniors that aren’t starting but are doing what they’re supposed to be doing, it makes your team that much better. There’s no jealousy and everyone pulls for each other, and that’s fun to see. They’re really good kids, and I enjoy coaching them.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter