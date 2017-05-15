CM coaches to conduct summer camps

Civic Memorial High School coaches are hosting summer athletic camps.

The opportunities include:

Girls Basketball Camp: This camp is run by CM head coach Jonathan Denney and the CM coaching staff and takes place May 23-26 for girls entering grades 3-8. The cost is $50.

Boys Soccer Camp: The lead instructor is CM head coach Derek Jarman and the camp is open to students in first through eighth grade. The cost is $40 and the camp will take place from May 30 to June 1.

Softball Camp: The camp is open to fourth- to sixth-graders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and seventh- to ninth-graders from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 30 to June 1. This camp is run by head softball coach Luke Angelo; cost is $45.

Tennis Camp: Head boys and girls coach Matt Carmody is offering free tennis lessons and instruction at the CM tennis courts from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July.

Boys Basketball Camp: Assistant coach Ross Laux is hosting a boys basketball camp May 24-26. Cost is $40 per camper and includes a T-shirt. This camp is for athletes entering third to eighth grades.

Girls Volleyball: Head coach Amanda Biggs is hosting a girls volleyball camp on Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27, for girls entering grades 3-8. The cost for this camp is $45.

For more information on any of these camps and to download the camp brochures, visit cmsports.bethalto.org and click on “Summer Camps.”

