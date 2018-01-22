CM girls basketball selling ‘Nelly Strong’ t-shirts

Civic Memorial girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney was a longtime friend with Tim Nelson, so when his friend passed away on Jan. 16 after a long battle with cancer he wanted to do something to help. Nelson was only 42.

Nelson had spoken to the CM girls a couple years ago during his 5 year battle with cancer and Denney thought of that message. The person who designs the travel gear and shoes for the Eagles has created a T-shirt with Nelson’s message on the back of it and the words Nelly Strong on the front.

Anyone interested in ordering one of these shirts for themselves can visit the Civic Memorial Girls Basketball Facebook page to order. Price for the T-shirts are $15 apiece and all proceeds from sales will be donated to Nelson’s wife Casey and infant son Crew.

Orders for shirts will be taken through Friday.

It’s a purple shirt with gold lettering. The message on the back of the shirt reads, “Play with heart. Play with passion. Give your best effort day in and day out.” — Nelly.